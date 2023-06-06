Family of man (93) with dementia who went missing thanks emergency services and public for help

The family of a 93-year-old man living with dementia who went missing last week have thanked emergency services and members of the public for their “incredible” help in locating him safe and well.

Liam Brassil from Sycamore View, Caherwisheen, Tralee, Co Kerry went missing on Thursday at around 5.20pm but was found 27 hours later inside a shed.

Gardaí and his family had been very concerned for his welfare, as Mr Brassil has reduced mobility and dementia.

At 8.30pm on Friday, Mr Brassil was found on the grounds of a property in Caherwesheen. It is understood that he was located in a shed and found by the owners who had returned home after being away from the house.

Mr Brassil was taken to University Hospital Kerry by emergency services to be medically checked over.

Garda Supt Flor Murphy thanked everyone involved in the search for Mr Brassil, including all the agencies, volunteer bodies and members of the public.

Local gardaí, fire brigades, Banna Rescue and Civil Defence along with the Irish Coast Guard Air and Sea Rescue 115 Sikorsky S-92 helicopter joined in the search effort.

Speaking on Radio Kerry, Mr Brassil’s daughter Paula said the family were so thankful for the support shown to them while her father was missing.

She said: “People just dropped everything. The support was mind blowing. The family was just so humbled by it. There were young people just cycling and walking around the area.

“There were groups of people walking and asking if they had seen anyone (similar to Mr Brassil). The amount of people and businesses who dropped off food at the gate (of the house), people lit candles and had Masses said it was incredible. They all definitely helped to find dad.

“He seemed very with it and still very alert when he was found. (Dad) said that he was just hoping he would be found”.