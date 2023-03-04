Thinking Anew – Speaking the language of compassion

A few weeks ago, thousands rallied in Dublin “to celebrate diversity and say no to division and a culture of fear created by far-right extremists”. It came in part in reaction to protests organised against the opening of refugee centres by the Government in various parts of the country. Furthermore, concerns had been expressed by the Irish Refugee Council about language used by some politicians who described asylum seekers as “illegally coming to our country”.

Those objecting to receiving refugees and asylum seekers have been described as being on the political right, a term generally associated with those who hold conservative views whereas those with more radical views are said to be on the left. It is said that the terms have their origin in France’s Estates General, a pre-revolution consultative body answerable to the king, consisting of clergy, nobility, and commoners. The clergy and nobility sat on the right while the commoners, representative of 90 per cent of the population, sat on the left. This is a time perhaps for clergy to be neither left nor right in a political sense, but supportive of those speaking the language of compassion and kindness.

Some placards carried in the Dublin event had explicit Christian messages such as “love triumphs over fear”. The author of the first epistle of John wrote: “There is no fear in love, but perfect love casts out fear. For fear has to do with punishment, and whoever fears has not been perfected in love.” Another placard which said that refugees are welcome here echoed the teaching of Jesus: “For I was hungry and you gave me food, I was thirsty and you gave me drink, I was a stranger and you welcomed me.”

For Martin Luther King, responding positively to need is an ennobling thing: “The ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in moments of comfort and convenience, but where he stands at times of challenge and controversy. The true neighbour will risk his position, his prestige, and even his life for the welfare of others. In dangerous valleys and hazardous pathways he will lift some bruised and beaten brother to a higher and more noble life.”

Tomorrow’s gospel reading introduces Nicodemus, “a leader of the Jews (who) came to Jesus by night.” An important figure, he was curious about Jesus and his teaching, but he did not want this known publicly, hence the night visit. He would later show real courage by protesting at the condemnation of Jesus by the Jews without a fair hearing. Later still he made a lavish gift of spices to anoint the body of the crucified Jesus. There was “a time to be silent and a time to speak”. (Ecclesiastes 3:7)

We are in the season of Lent, a time when, in the past, Lenten pastorals from bishops were widely reported in newspapers and elsewhere, offering spiritual guidance to an attentive people. We don’t hear very much from them these days. Is it a case of a silent church, with nothing to say or a silenced church, no longer considered relevant by the media or the public at large?

A speaker at the Dublin rally said that as a society we must be clear about where we stand on human rights issues and made special reference to the churches. Surely when it comes to issues such as racism and hate speech the churches must speak and speak clearly. Platitudes won’t do. There is a powerful opportunity here for the churches right now, together with other faith communities, to speak to the nation in the form of an agreed statement giving clear moral guidance, which could be read in every place of worship on an agreed date. Do we have the prophetic leadership to make this happen?

“Speak up for those who cannot speak for themselves, for the rights of all who are destitute. Speak up and judge fairly; defend the rights of the poor and needy.” (Proverbs 31: 8-9)