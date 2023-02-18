Antiracism demonstrators to hold march in Dublin

Ailbhe Smyth: Dublin march will take place 'in celebration of diversity, not in anger or fury'. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

A solidarity march against racism is to take place in Dublin on Saturday afternoon.

The Ireland For All march will start at 1.30pm from Parnell Square and go the Custom House.

Activist Ailbhe Smyth said there would be “very strong stewarding” at the demonstration due to an increase in tensions and violence in recent weeks, and that the event would take place “in celebration of diversity, not in anger or fury”.

“Those who are taking the brunt of the rage and the hatred coming from extreme right-wing forces are front and centre in organising the march,” Ms Smyth said.

READ MORE

These included groups such Migrant and Asylum Seekers Ireland, Transgender Equality Network Ireland, the National Women’s Council (NWC) and union groups Forsa and Siptu.

Other local community groups such as East Wall for All are also involved in the protest.

Speaking on February 10th at the announcement of the demonstration, organisers criticised comments made by the Taoiseach in Brussels that Ireland should be “fair, firm and hard” on migration as “unfortunate” and “unhelpful” in the current climate.

Orla O’Connor, director of the NWC, said the Taoiseach’s comments were “unhelpful in the current climate” of increasing negative attitudes towards refugees and asylum seekers.