New website set up to help Ukrainian refugees arriving in Dublin

A new website to help Ukrainian refugees settle in Dublin has been launched to help to provide them with information once they have secured accommodation.

Refugees are still arriving in this country despite a warning from the Ukrainian embassy that those thinking of coming to Ireland should consider other locations because of the lack of accommodation here.

The Dublin City Ukraine Response Community Noticeboard website contains information in English, Ukrainian and Russian about how to access services such as healthcare, child welfare services, schooling and volunteering.

This project is run by the Dublin City Volunteer Centre with the support of Dublin City Council housing and community services and Dublin City local community development committee (LCDC).

Dublin City Volunteer Centre’s manager Franzi O’Donnell stressed that the website does not deal with accommodation though it is the single biggest issue for refugees arriving into Dublin.

She said that information is given when refugees are processed through CityWest and refugees are allocated housing that way.

“This is a website for those who are settling in Ireland. What is available now that you are here? What education can you access for instance? I think it is a good starting point.”

We are trying to create the space where people can go and look for the information that they need

Kateryna Stryzhak, one of the designers of the website, said many Ukrainians are “completely lost” when they arrive in Ireland, especially because of the language barrier.

“We are trying to create the space where people can go and look for the information that they need,” she said.

A significant number of refugees are still coming, but Stryzhak stated that it will be nothing like the numbers who arrived in the first wave after war broke out in February.

The Lord Mayor of Dublin, Cllr Caroline Conroy, said she hoped the website would be a “one-stop shop” for all the information that is needed.

She said there is a whole section of Dublin City Council housing looking after Ukrainians. They are trying to coordinate the facility.

“It is a struggle. Accommodation is tight. They are looking at areas with the department for newer accommodation that will be available.”

Cllr Conroy said it is “tough” for Ukrainian refugees arriving into Dublin when there is already a homeless crisis in Dublin.

“People are doing the best they can within the means they have. Any voluntary groups that are working around this area are absolutely fantastic and they are pulling out all the stops,” she said.

“I think this website will be a fantastic resource and site for people. Everybody is trying their best at a very difficult time.”

The launch of the Dublin City Ukraine Response Community Noticeboard is a part in Dublin’s Inclusion and Integration Week 2022. The week that is celebrating and promoting “Dublin: a City for All”, will continue through to Monday, November 14th.