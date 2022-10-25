Ireland cannot guarantee accommodation to refugees, Varadkar says

The City West hotel in Dublin is being used to house Ukrainian Refugees. Photograph: PA

Ireland is not currently in a position to guarantee accommodation to refugees arriving in the country, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has said.

His remarks come after a Government sub-Cabinet committee met to consider a range of measures aimed at easing the huge pressure on Ireland’s system for providing housing for asylum seekers.

A doubling of the €400 monthly payment to €800 for members of the public offering shared or vacant properties to house Ukrainian refugees is among the measures agreed in principle but yet to be signed off on by the Coalition.

Mr Varadkar said he expects approval for various measures to be given in the coming days.

The Fine Gael leader said Ireland has “done very well as a society” in responding to the Ukraine refugee crisis with more than 55,000 who fled the Russian invasion now in the country, many in schools and working.

However, he said there is a “severe accommodation” shortage.

Mr Varadkar said Ireland will not resile from international obligations or European solidarity “but we do need to say to people that if you come here we can’t guarantee you accommodation at the moment and indeed for the next couple of weeks”.

He said there will be a memo to Government prepared based on the measures discussed by the subcommittee on Monday and “we should be able to sign them off formally in the next couple of days.”

His listed the measures as refurbishing buildings, bringing in rapid-build housing where possible, and increasing the amount of money that is given to families that are willing to take people in or provide a house.

He said this latter measure is only part of the solution and there will be a renewed call for people to offer accommodation.

Mr Varadkar also said Ireland will be aligning what it offers with other countries “so that there isn’t much of a differential”.

He said: “This is a far from ideal situation” and Russian President Vladimir Putin “is using refugees as a weapon of war.”

Five million people have left Ukraine, he said, with roughly 1 per cent coming to Ireland.

Mr Varadkar said Ireland has provided accommodation this year for roughly 70,000 refugees including asylum seekers from other countries.

“We’re trying to source additional accommodation.

“But this is a scale of challenge that we’ve never seen anything remotely similar to in Ireland.”