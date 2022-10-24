Streamlined access to medical cards for Ukrainians could be scaled back

The Cabinet subcommittee on accommodation and supports for Ukraine crisis is to meet later this afternoon to discuss options to tackle a growing crisis in providing for those fleeing the war. File photograph: Lorraine O'Sullivan

Streamlined access to medical cards for people fleeing the war in Ukraine could be scaled back, under proposals to be considered by senior Ministers on Monday.

The Cabinet subcommittee on accommodation and supports for Ukraine crisis is to meet later this afternoon to discuss options to tackle a growing crisis in providing for those fleeing the war, and also applicants for international protection from other jurisdictions.

It is understood that among the proposals being considered is one that would introduce assessments for medical cards given to Beneficiaries of Temporary Protection (BOTPs), the classification given to those seeking refuge here from the war in Ukraine.

Sources indicated that they would be assessed for eligibility based on a qualifying financial threshold, under plans to be discussed.

Medical cards are given to those ordinarily resident in the State following a means test that encompasses income, as well as savings, property and investments. Currently, there is a simplified application process for medical cards for those coming from Ukraine as well as fast-track options for welfare payments and benefits.

Records from the Revenue Commissioners show there are 9,520 people seeking refuge from the war in paid employment, with some 4,080 employers.

The subcommittee is set to consider a range of proposals which have been submitted from across Government Departments. These include increased payments to those hosting Ukrainians, and payments for those who put forward vacant housing for use.

A charge for those staying in hotels, in exchange for services they receive such as laundry, food, transport and other consumables, is also being considered on the basis that these services are not provided for those staying in pledged accommodation. The meeting is expected to discuss how this might be levied, and whether it would be taken from welfare payments or as a charge.

Proposals would also seek to charge a payment for those who are in direct provision, but have permission to remain in the country and work having been granted international protection status. It is expected other measures, such as a payment to incentivise or support people to leave direct provision, will be discussed — although a payment and a notice to quit has been ruled out given the difficulties in accessing private rental accommodation, a source said.

The committee will also discuss increased checks on international protection (IP) applicants at airports, a renewed emphasis on prefabricated and modular accommodation, a planned new facility at the airport due to open today and the hiring and conversion of more large scale centres for processing and accommodation of those entering the reception system.

A renewed emphasis is also expected to be put on progressing parts of the government’s plan to end direct provision, including the purchase of reception and integration centres for international protection applications, which would provide an exit or alternative to direct provision.

Ahead of the meeting, there were significant levels of concern in Government about the political and humanitarian consequences of the current situation. With more than 54,000 Ukrainians in Ireland, more than 30,000 of whom are in hotels, the situation is extremely strained. Numbers arriving and seeking international protection have also increased, with more than 15,500 spread across the system.

The pressures are leading to finger-pointing within the Coalition, with sources in the Green Party privately complaining that Minister for Integration Roderic O’Gorman has been left to manage the entire situation, with little in the way of modular housing, converted buildings or other medium-term options for those currently in emergency or serviced accommodation coming to the fore. “Everyone else took their foot off the pedal,” a source said on Monday morning.