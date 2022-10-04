Taoiseach accuses Sinn Féin of ‘double think’ on concrete block levy

The Government hopes to raise €80 million per year from the levy to part-fund a €2.57 billion redress scheme for home affected by mica.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has accused Sinn Féin of “double think” over the proposed levy on concrete products and claimed the party simultaneously held opposing views on the measure, both supporting and rejecting it.

He also said Department of Finance calculations on the impact of the levy on housing prices was “much, much lower” than the €4,000 indicated by the Society of Chartered Surveyors.

The Government hopes to raise €80 million per year from the levy to part-fund a €2.57 billion redress scheme for householders whose homes have been damaged by defective blocks that contain mica.

Mr Martin quoted George Orwell’s 1984 to claim the main opposition party took “double think” as an instruction rather than a warning.

But Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald retorted that Orwell’s Animal Farm applied to Fianna Fáil because it was taking the approach of “some being more equal than others”.

The two leaders clashed in the Dáil as Ms McDonald called for Mr Martin to scrap the 10 per cent levy on concrete products being introduced to help fund the cost of remediating pyrite and mica defects along with structural faults in apartment blocks built during the Celtic Tiger era.

Elsewhere, Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue defended the planned concrete levy saying the issue of mica and pyrite damaged homes and defective apartments is “a key priority for the Government” and central to that is how resolving these problems is paid for.

The Donegal TD, whose constituency includes many residents with mica-damaged homes said the “finer detail” of how the concrete levy will be implemented will be decided in the Finance Act legislation which will bring it into force.

Ms McDonald’s party will bring a private member’s motion on Tuesday evening to scrap the levy and instead impose a levy on developers’ profits. She said “the reality is that this isn’t a levy on the industry at all. Your scheme is really a levy on those desperately seeking to buy or build a home because companies will simply factor it in their pass on the increase to purchasers.”

She said it could push up prices possibly by an “eye watering” €4,000, based on calculations by the Society of Chartered Surveyors.

But Mr Martin said the society had come up with a calculation without seeing the detail design of the levy. He said Department of Finance calculations “are much much lower” than the chartered surveyors had indicated.

Ms McDonald also claimed the levy would also force homeowners with defective blocks “in Mayo and Donegal and Clare and then Limerick to pay even more to fix their homes and that is crazy”.

“So I’m asking you to scrap the concrete block levy now and replace it with one that puts the burden on those responsible for defects and not on the shoulders of those struggling to buy or to build.”

But accusing the party of “double think” Mr Martin quoted 1984 and said that most people read it as a warning but Sinn Féin “seems to be taking it as some sort of instruction”.

Ms McDonald opposed the measure but he said the party’s finance spokesman Pearse Doherty last week in the Dáil welcomed the levy, and the party’s housing spokesman wanted to “reach for the banks” to levy them, Mr Martin said. He added that in 2021 the party introduced a Bill to make manufacturers of defective blocks responsible.

He told the Sinn Féin leader “you are the party of double think and the three-card trick”.

“You support the levy on concrete products until you don’t,” he said claiming the party was making it up as it went along.

Stating that Animal Farm was appropriate for the Government Ms McDonald she said some were being treated more equally than the generation locked out of home ownership.

Mr McConalogue, when asked about the levy increasing costs for rebuilding mica damaged homes said: “My core objective in Donegal is to ensure that the new scheme is operating effectively and that homes are getting fixed. Part of the national funding of that is the concrete levy to help support that.”

He said that a quarter of all new build homes are now timber frame and people in Donegal are pursuing this option.

“But there’s no getting away that there will be some increase in cost as a result of it [the concrete levy],” he added, while saying he believes it is an “appropriate mechanism” to bring in a steady stream of funding.

On whether the financial support on offer as part of the redress scheme will be enough to cover the extra costs brought about by the levy, Mr McConalogue said the payments under the scheme will be assessed and updated every year to allow them to be adjusted.

He declined to say whether there should be measures in the levy to ensure that first-time buyers aren’t hit by increased costs saying: “I’m not going to get into the finer detail of that now.”