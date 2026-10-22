Crime & Law

BMW cars, Louis Vuitton bags, Rolex watches seized by gardaí investigating charitable body

Gardaí also seized jewellery worth €40,000 and carried out searches as part of inquiry into Dublin-based organisation

Louis Vuitton bags and Rolex watches have been seized by gardaí. Photograph: An Garda Síochána
Louis Vuitton bags and Rolex watches have been seized by gardaí. Photograph: An Garda Síochána
Sarah Burns
Thu Oct 22 2026 - 08:211 MIN READ

Two BMW cars worth €250,000, jewellery worth €40,000, Louis Vuitton bags and Rolex watches have been seized by gardaí as part of an investigation into a Dublin-based charitable organisation.

A number of searches were carried out in Dublin and the eastern and southern regions on Tuesday and Wednesday as part of an investigation by detectives attached to the money laundering investigation unit at the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau.

In a statement on Thursday, gardaí said: “During the course of the searches, gardaí seized two BMW X5 cars with a total estimated value of €250,000 and other high value items including Louis Vuitton bags, Rolex watches and jewellery with a total estimated value of €40,000.

“The investigation, into a Dublin-based charitable organisation, is carried out in conjunction with the office of the Charities Regulator.” Investigations are continuing.

Two BMW cars worth €250,000 were seized by gardaí. Photograph: An Garda Síochána
Two BMW cars worth €250,000 were seized by gardaí. Photograph: An Garda Síochána

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Sarah Burns

Sarah Burns

Sarah Burns is a reporter for The Irish Times