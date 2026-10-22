Official says Department not capable of mounting ‘great conspiracy’ to oust Labour Court member

A senior civil servant has said the Department of Enterprise could not mount the “great conspiracy” she said had been alleged by a former Labour Court member to oust him from his seat, the WRC was told. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

A senior civil servant has said the Department of Enterprise could not mount the “great conspiracy” she said had been alleged by a former Labour Court member to oust him from his seat.

“I have to be honest with you, we’re not that good in the State,” the official told the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC).

Tara Coogan, the former head of the department’s Industrial Relations unit, was giving evidence for a second day on claims of unfair dismissal and other employment rights breaches by Peter DR Murphy, a former business group Ibec nominee to the Court.

Coogan told the WRC she felt “unwell” at the suggestion that Murphy was not reappointed because of any connection with a complaint he made against a former Labour Court chairman.

Lawyers acting for Murphy say that when plans emerged to cut back the court, a redundancy situation arose and he was let go with “absolutely no selection process”.

The State says Ibec just didn’t nominate Murphy.

On Monday, the State was directed to produce more documents related to Murphy’s engagements as a Labour Court member between 2005 and 2024, and correspondence coming up to the expiry of his last warrant.

One of the records, a letter dated 15th December 2023 from then-Minister of State at the Department of Enterprise Neale Richmond to Danny McCoy, the head of Ibec was opened to the WRC on Tuesday.

The letter stated that the minister had received “an analysis by the chairman of the Court” to the effect that it had “sufficient resources”.

“It is my intention to suppress the 4th division of the court, reducing the number of divisions from 4 to 3,” the letter continued.

Coogan denied that a redundancy situation had arisen on the Labour Court at the time.

“There is no such thing as a redundancy in the public sector. People move around. If there are vacancies in the system, people aren’t always put in,” she said.

“At this time, Ibec would have confirmed to the Department that Murphy was not looking for reappointment,” she went on to say.

She admitted that there was no correspondence stating this.

“There was a lot of meetings in relation to this matter,” Coogan said. “We were informed, and this is orally,” she went on to say.

Lowey said it was hearsay and that his client disputed the assertion.

Coogan said it was relayed to her by an assistant secretary at the Department that “Ibec had informed him that Murphy was not seeking reappointment”.

Lowey said the State had produced an “entirely new line of argument that’s not included in any of their three submissions” after being compelled to provide the previously undisclosed 15 December 2023 letter to the WRC.

“It’s grossly unfair, and I’m running out of superlatives to describe the State’s approach to this. It’s outrageous,” he added.

Frances Meenan, for the State, said: “Ibec did not nominate the claimant for reappointment in 2023, it’s as simple as that ... there is absolutely nothing new.”

Under cross-examination, Coogan confirmed that the Labour Court chairman who gave the workflow analysis to Richmond was Kevin Foley.

She denied Foley was involved in the decision to suppress the fourth division of the court, which was a “departmental decision in consultation with the social partners”, she said.

Lowey put it to her that it seemed “arbitrary” that of the two IBEC-nominated warrants set to come to an end in February 2024, the Department had only sought nominations for one – the one not held by his client.

“I fully accept that,” Coogan said.

Lowey then put it to her that it was “completely and utterly unreasonable” not to think IBEC would not favour the incumbent in the other role for nomination.

Coogan said Ibec could have nominated Murphy, but the Department was “of the view Murphy was not seeking reappointment”.

“When you bring in other matters, it all of a sudden looks like a great conspiracy, but I have to be honest with you, we’re not that good in the State,” Coogan said. “I wouldn’t participate in such a process,” she added.

She confirmed that she was denying that a redundancy situation arose when the court was cut from four divisions to three.

Lowey referred Coogan to a letter from the Department of Enterprise’s former head of human resources (HR), Denise Kennedy, on 31st July, 2020.

“My client is being informed by the Department that an investigation is going to take place into his bullying and harassment complaint,” Lowey said.

“Can you please confirm for me this letter ... confirms that the parties, having sought to resolve matters, ultimately didn’t and that an investigator would conduct an investigation into his complaint?” Lowey said.

Coogan confirmed the letter stated this but said the Department’s current HR chief, Pat Phelan, would be in a better position to give evidence on it: “Things like this, I wouldn’t be aware of them,” she said.

Meenan said the complaint was withdrawn by Murphy. Lowey said this was accepted.

Lowey then put it to her that on the same date, 31st July, 2022, the Department had for the first time written to IBEC asking it “not to reappoint [Murphy] but to make three nominations”.

“Isn’t it straining credibility to think these matters aren’t related?” counsel asked.

“That’s absolutely the most ridiculous statement I’ve heard,” Coogan said. She said she knew “nothing” about the complaint. “That assertion is actually making me feel a bit unwell,” she added.

Coogan accepted she was aware of High Court proceedings brought by Murphy in which he secured leave for judicial review of the decision not to reappoint him on 30 October 2020.

An email confirming a new warrant issued “an hour and 20 minutes” after the High Court ruling, Lowey said.

“Is that a coincidence as well?” he asked Coogan.

Coogan said it would be to ascribe “a remarkable efficiency” to the Department of Enterprise to suggest “we would be able to draft warrants and have everything ready at the drop of a hat”.

“We’re not as efficient as that,” she said.

The case is continuing.

Lowey is instructed by McInnes Dunne Murphy for the complainant, Meehan by the Chief State Solicitors’ Office.