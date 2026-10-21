Decoding the CAO and your college options: An open days explainer

Brochures and websites can tell you a lot, but only open days give you a real feel for a college campus.

What size is the college? What are the teaching spaces like? Do you like the atmosphere?

Between entry requirements, access routes and the range of third-level options, there’s a lot to take in – so we’ve put together a plain English guide to what you will hear on campus, how entry really works and what your options are if the CAO does not go to plan.

Universities, technological universities and colleges: what’s the difference?

Ireland’s higher education sector is made up of universities, technological universities (TUs) and other colleges. Universities focus on research-intensive degrees across arts, sciences, business, law, medicine and engineering.

TUs – formed from former institutes of technology – emphasise applied learning, work placement and industry links, though many also offer research degrees.

Colleges include independent, fee-paying institutions such as Griffith, plus teacher training colleges, art colleges and the National College of Ireland.

In further education, “college” can also refer to institutions offering Post-Leaving Certificate (PLC) courses.

What is common entry? What are majors and electives?

On the CAO form, you will see courses described as level six, seven or eight. These refer to the National Framework of Qualifications (NFQ): level six is an advanced certificate, level seven an ordinary bachelor’s degree, and level eight an honours bachelor’s degree. Many students start on a level seven or eight course and may later progress to level nine (masters) or level 10 (doctorate).

The CAO lists both level six/seven and level eight courses in separate columns, and points are published separately for each. It’s worth applying for level six and seven courses as well as level eight, as many institutions allow students to start on level six/seven and progress to level eight if they miss out on points. “Common entry” means you apply to a broad programme (for example, science, business or engineering) and specialise after the first year, once you have sampled different subjects. This is useful if you are unsure which niche to pursue. By contrast, some courses are “direct entry” to a specific discipline from day one.

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Within degrees, you may encounter “major/minor” structures, where you focus primarily on one subject (the major) while taking a secondary area (the minor).

“Electives” are optional modules that let you tailor your degree, perhaps taking a language, a business module or a creative arts class alongside your core subjects.

At open days, ask how flexible it is to change direction after first year and how electives work in practice.

Entry requirements: what do portfolios, interviews and matriculation mean for me?

Grades are not the whole story. Many courses have additional entry requirements. Art, design and architecture programmes typically require a portfolio; music and performance courses may require an audition; teaching, medicine and some health courses may involve interviews or aptitude tests. These are often “restricted entry” courses, meaning you must list them on your initial CAO form and complete supplementary steps by early deadlines.

“Matriculation” refers to the minimum subject and grade requirements you need to be eligible for a course or institution. For example, some engineering degrees require honours maths at a certain grade, while languages may require a specific level in that language. Always check both the general matriculation rules of the institution and the specific entry requirements of the course.

At open days, course tutors can explain how these requirements work in practice and whether there is flexibility for borderline cases.

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How do CAO points work?

CAO points are a ranking system based on your best six Leaving Certificate subjects. Courses fill from the highest points down until places are exhausted. Points rise and fall according to supply and demand: more applicants or fewer places push points up; fewer applicants or expanded intakes can push them down. In 2026, overall CAO points rose by an average of 1.5 per cent despite lower grades.

In high-demand courses, points can hit the ceiling of 625. When more students achieve the maximum score than there are places, “random selection” is used: a lottery among 625-point applicants.

In 2026, 35 level eight courses used random selection, up from 25 the previous year, with many in health, medicine and veterinary science. This means even top marks do not guarantee a place in some programmes, which is why some students look to English-taught courses in European universities.

At open days, admissions staff can outline how points have moved on specific courses over recent years.

Are there alternatives to the CAO?

The CAO is not the only show in town. Post-Leaving Certificate (PLC) courses in further education (colleges offer level five and six qualifications, often with strong links to specific industries and progression pathways into level seven/eight degrees.

Some further education colleges now offer “tertiary degrees”, where students spend a year in further education building foundational skills before moving directly into the second year of a linked university degree. This happens outside the CAO points race, alleviating pressure for many students.

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Apprenticeships combine paid work with structured learning, leading to nationally recognised qualifications in areas such as construction, engineering, ICT, finance and hospitality. They suit students who prefer hands-on learning and want to earn while they learn.

At open days, further education colleges and apprenticeship providers can explain progression routes and employer links in detail.

See FetchCourses.ie and nto.hea.ie for more information.

What are Hear and Dare? What about mature entry?

Hear (Higher Education Access Route) offers places on reduced points and extra support to school-leavers from disadvantaged backgrounds, while Dare (Disability Access Route to Education) does the same for school-leavers under 23 with disabilities.

Both schemes require you to apply through the CAO and submit supplementary documentation by early spring deadlines.

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On average, the points reduction is around 10 per cent, but you must still meet matriculation and any specific course requirements.

Mature students (aged 23 or over on January 1st of the entry year) apply through the CAO but are assessed differently, often based on work experience, prior learning and motivation rather than points.

Some colleges require aptitude tests or interviews, and many reserve places for mature entry.

Access offices at open days can talk you through supports such as tutoring, mentoring and financial assistance.

What about studying abroad?

Every year, approximately 10,000–12,000 Irish students choose to study in the UK, the EU or further afield, motivated by culture, language, specialised courses and, in some cases, lower fees and living costs. For students who miss out on high-points courses in Ireland (particularly medicine, dentistry and some health professions) English-taught programmes abroad can offer an alternative route. Entrance may be based on meeting minimum grades rather than competing on points, though some programmes have their own tests or selection procedures. For help with your application, see eunicas.ie.

Before committing, check how your qualification will be recognised in Ireland, especially for regulated professions like teaching, medicine, engineering and social work. Some Irish students on Italian medical programmes, for example, take their intern year back in Ireland, while UK teaching graduates may need extra coursework or an Irish language test to register.

Many Irish universities also offer Erasmus or linked study-abroad options for an international experience without a full degree overseas.

At overseas open days, international offices can outline exchange opportunities and recognition issues for specific courses.