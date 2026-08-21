CAO points system cannot be used to measure intelligence

For many Leaving Cert students the summer has involved an anxious wait to see how many CAO points they will receive.

Today, it is worth reflecting on what intelligence is, particularly in the context of high points sometimes being equated with high intelligence and therefore high worth.

Intelligence is not a single, fixed ability that can be measured by a set of scores in academic exams. Points achieved are too narrow a lens through which to measure intelligence levels because intelligence is multifaceted and layered. When it comes to the CAO points system – which is in place to allocate many third-level places – it is fair to say that a lot of comparing can go on.

It can consciously, or unconsciously, be distilled in some people’s minds as a way of measuring their own or another person’s level of success, level of intelligence or even sense of worth. While nobody achieves high CAO points without hard work, there are many working very hard who won’t score high on the points scale. And while missing out on a much-desired college course can understandably cause someone to feel disappointed, so too can the experience of scoring a lower number of points than peers.

The CAO points system is the system we have for allocating college places, and because of the narratives that can exist around points, it is important for students, parents and educators to be aware of Howard Gardner’s work.

Gardner, a psychology professor from Harvard, introduced the theory of multiple intelligences back in 1983. Gardner’s main premise was that people possess a range of distinct intelligences, rather than just one or two that can be captured by an IQ test or examination.

Gardner stated that intelligence exists in eight different forms. The first of these he describes as linguistic. This type of intelligence involves a person being able to use language well; think of a poet or a writer, a gifted journalist or barrister. The likelihood is that these people all have a high level of linguistic intelligence.

The second strand of intelligence he describes is logical – mathematical intelligence. This involves the ability to reason, analyse and solve problems. This form of intelligence is highly regarded in traditional academic systems and is often associated with mathematics and science subjects. Both of these strands of intelligence are the ones that are measured the most in the Leaving Cert examinations.

Spatial intelligence is the third type of intelligence Gardner described. People with high levels of this type of intelligence, for example, pilots, architects or designers, can think visually and have a good understanding of the relationships between objects in space. Bodily-kinesthetic intelligence allows people to use their bodies with precision and skill. Gymnasts, dancers and craftspeople need high levels of this type of intelligence, and they rely on it every day. Gardner recognised musical intelligence, a high level of skill in recognising and creating patterns, rhythms and sounds. Some musicians have extraordinarily high levels of this type of intelligence.

Interpersonal intelligence was identified by Gardner as the ability to connect with, attune to and understand people. Teachers, nurses and psychotherapists are examples of professionals who benefit from having high levels of interpersonal intelligence. Intrapersonal intelligence is another type of intelligence which is closely related. This is about a person’s level of ability to understand themselves, and so self-awareness, emotional awareness and the capacity for self-reflection all fall within this domain.

Finally, Gardner described naturalistic intelligence, which relates to a person’s ability to recognise patterns in nature and understand the natural world. Farmers, conservationists and others with a deep sensitivity to the natural world would probably be found to have high levels of naturalistic intelligence.

In this light, the CAO system being used by some to measure intelligence is not only limited, but it overlooks that many strands of intelligence exist and are extremely valuable to society. Each young person’s intelligence is worthy of celebration and recognition, particularly at the end of the school journey as they head out into the next stage of their life. Adolescents, at the same moment in time that they receive their CAO points, are still dealing with a very important psychological task in their minds. This task, according to another psychologist, Erik Erikson, is about identity formation, and young people are grappling with the question, “Who am I in this world?”

Because of this, adolescents are sensitive to feedback from others as well as from their own internal voice. It matters that they know that multiple intelligences do exist. And it matters that parents and educators know that our young people have better mental health when they have a solid and positive sense of who they are, what strengths they possess and what values they hold dear.

It is important to remind them that the points system will only tell our young people so much. It will give them a number. The number may, to some degree, reflect their effort level and high levels of effort are commendable. But high effort doesn’t always result in high points; that does not indicate lower intelligence when intelligence is viewed in a wider way. Society needs methods to assess academic knowledge, and universities need a way to allocate limited places.

What do young people need? To remember that intelligence is not a single, fixed ability. It is multifaceted.