Ethiopian government forces claim control of Tigray’s capital

Members of the Ethiopian pro-government Tigray Peace Force (TPF) gesture as residents welcome them while they ride in a pickup truck during a street patrol after Ethiopian federal and allied forces entered the Tigray capital of Mekelle, on October 4, 2026. Photograph: AFP via Getty Images

Pro-government forces have claimed control of Mekelle, the capital of the Tigray region in northern Ethiopia, in what would be a major blow to the rebel alliance fighting to overthrow prime minister Abiy Ahmed.

The Tigray Peace Forces, a militia allied to the government, said on Facebook that they had gained control of Mekelle over the weekend, paving the way for the Ethiopian National Defence Force to follow.

That came after the rebel Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) withdrawal from the city in what it portrayed as a tactical retreat designed to preserve civilian lives.

Last month, the TPLF joined an alliance with six other regional rebel groups to launch a wide-scale offensive on several fronts, in a revival of the devastating 2020 to 2022 civil war that claimed up to 600,000 lives.

The latest fighting threatens to plunge Africa’s second-most populous country into full-scale crisis, potentially drawing in regional powers and endangering the country’s economic growth – among the fastest in Africa, despite near-constant insecurity.

According to the World Bank, Ethiopia’s economy has grown at between 5 and 10 per cent annually over the past decade, averaging about 8 per cent.

This time, fighting has spread into the Afar and Amhara regions, where ethnonationalist militias allied to the TPLF have claimed some gains. But a counteroffensive by the Ethiopian army has now made significant advances into Tigray.

Analysts say divisions among former commanders within the region, some of whom are now aligned with the government, may have weakened the TPLF, which ruled Ethiopia from 1991 to 2018 but was sidelined after Abiy took office.

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Debretsion Gebremichael, the TPLF chair, said on Thursday that the movement would not seek to hold fixed positions. It would instead choose where it attacked the Ethiopian federal army, he said in his first televised statement since the outbreak of fighting.

“We know where and when to hit,” he said, suggesting that his forces would repeat the guerrilla tactics they deployed in the mountainous region during the last conflict.

The eruption of fighting in Ethiopia, a country of 130 million people, comes at a febrile moment in the Horn of Africa, with rising tensions between regional power blocs. Analysts have warned for months that a return to war inside the country risks provoking a regional conflagration.

The federal government in Addis Ababa claims that the rebels are backed by Egypt – at loggerheads with Ethiopia over the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam and its potential impact on the flow of the Nile – Sudan and neighbouring Eritrea, with which it broke diplomatic ties last week.

Sudan in turn has accused Ethiopia of training and supporting the Rapid Support Forces militia with which it is fighting a bloody civil war.

Egypt’s foreign minister denied backing the TPLF and its allies. “I have to be very clear, we are not party to the domestic crisis facing Ethiopia now. It has nothing to do with us,” Badr Abdelatty told Reuters on Sunday. Eritrea and Sudan also deny helping the rebels. – Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2026

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