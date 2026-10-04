Max Verstappen wins chaotic F1 Bahrain GP in Malaysia after rain causes farcical scenes

Max Verstappen won a chaotic Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia with a dominant drive for Red Bull, his team’s first win of the season, beating the Mercedes of Kimi Antonelli into second. The Italian’s team-mate and title rival George Russell was forced to retire with five laps to go, leaving the British driver’s title hopes shattered and Antonelli within touching distance of the championship.

Lewis Hamilton was third for Ferrari, making a remarkable comeback after a torrid afternoon, starting on the slick rubber tyres in the wet, which dropped him as far back as 17th, before reviving with a superb drive, including a late pass on Isack Hadjar, who finished fifth. Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc was fourth after a race marked by farcical scenes before it was even under way. This season’s engine formula was found sorely wanting the first time it was tested in wet conditions.

Although Mercedes were no match for Verstappen and Red Bull, Antonelli did the required in leading his team-mate for most of the race until Russell, who was in third place behind the Italian, had a power unit problem and had to pull off track. That meant heartbreak for Russell, who suffered an engine problem at the same track where Hamilton endured a similar failure in 2016 that effectively cost him the title. Russell’s chances are surely now all but gone. Antonelli has an 84-point lead with seven meetings remaining.

The victory for Verstappen was as dominant as some of his best drives. Having passed Antonelli for the lead in the early stages, he was untouchable out front to take the flag nine years after he won in Malaysia in 2017, the last time the circuit held a meeting there, for his first win since the Abu Dhabi GP last year.

Before what was a fairly straightforward victory for Verstappen, there were embarrassing scenes. A deluge of rain swamped the circuit before the start and the engines, with an almost 50-50 split between electrical and combustion power and already facing fierce criticism all season, proved to have problems that had not been anticipated.

The start had already been delayed by 45 minutes and as the rain eased the cars took to the track for two formation laps. Hamilton, who had a software problem, slowed and then came to a halt on track.

People hold umbrellas on the grid in the rain before the Sunday's Bahrain Grand Prix at the Sepang International Circuit in Malaysia. Photograph: Fazry Ismail/EPA

He did restart but was not alone. Similar issues affected other competitors, including Verstappen, who announced he could not accelerate. The Ferrari-engined Haas and Cadillac of Esteban Ocon and Valtteri Bottas also stopped. It all left the field out of order and in some cases not on the same lap. The start was suspended, with the cars returning to the pit lane.

A further delay of 53 minutes ensued as the cars were re-sorted into grid order and the FIA uploaded new software parameters to the cars. The issue was caused, it appears, by the cars being off throttle too long in the wet, the turbo spooling down. Subsequently all the electrical power was being used. The engine was then unable to produce enough power to be within the FIA regulation, preventing it from re-accelerating. A trap that had not apparently been foreseen.

None of which takes the sheen off Verstappen’s victory, which represented an extraordinary turnaround delivered with no little fortitude. For the opening half of the season the car had been an absolute handful to drive and even Verstappen, for all his skill, struggled to master it. Since then Red Bull have delivered upgrades perhaps beyond expectations. After being almost a bit-part player for much of the season, he pulled off a mighty achievements with this win in Malaysia.

Track marshalls sweep water off the track as rain delays the start of the Sunday's Bahrain Grand Prix in Sepang, Malaysia. Photograph: I-Hwa Cheng/AFP via Getty Images

When racing was finally under way, Verstappen had a terrible start and was passed by Antonelli, while Russell made a brilliant getaway from seventh to claim second into the first corner.

Struggling for grip on slick rubber, Hamilton fell backwards, while Verstappen recovered to stay with the two Mercedes. Verstappen caught Russell, who was struggling for grip on the fourth lap. Showing great pace, the Dutch driver claimed second and set off after Antonelli. Verstappen was right behind Antonelli at a safety-car restart and the pair went wheel to wheel through the first three corners before the Dutchman edged ahead. Russell took advantage too, cutting past his team-mate to claim second.

From which point Verstappen held the race in his hands, while Antonelli proved once more to have more pace than Russell and swept past his team-mate on lap 21.

Hamilton, showing huge determination, moved through the field and was up to fifth by lap 29 and made a late pass on Hadjar to claim a podium place. Although Verstappen held complete control to the flag, the race still held late drama when a despondent Russell was forced to retire. The victory belonged to Verstappen but, in championship terms, Antonelli emerged from Sepang very much on top.