Education matters: ‘My son is overwhelmed by college and is considering dropping out’

Question

My son had a tough Leaving Cert year and has found the transition from secondary school to third level difficult. As well as not liking his course, he is overwhelmed by college and life and finding it difficult to find his place.

He is considering dropping out, but has no idea what he might do if he does.

Answer

What your son is experiencing is not unusual. Many students find that the transition from the structure of school to the independence of college life can be challenging. The combination of a different social environment and a course that doesn’t feel like the right fit can leave even the most capable young people feeling adrift. The important thing to remember is that there are now alternative routes to achieve a degree and a fulfilling career.

He could consider applying for a post-Leaving Cert (PLC) Level 5 programme for September 2026. He might also explore whether a Tertiary Bachelor’s Degree could be an option worth exploring.

These degrees allow students to begin their studies in their local Education and Training Board (ETB), as with any PLC course, where class sizes are smaller and there is more one-to-one support, before progressing without any further application process, provided one successfully passes the assessments and exams, to complete the degree with a partner university/higher education institution.

Students who secure a place through the tertiary degree route graduate with the same Bachelor’s Degree as those who enter directly through the CAO, so there are no distinctions, just a different route.

Another advantage is that entry is not based on points, and there are no tuition fees for the first one to two years while the student is studying in the further education college within their ETB. This can relieve much of the pressure and financial strain often associated with the early stages of higher education.

While I don’t know where your son’s interests lie, there were almost 40 Tertiary Bachelor’s Degree options across Ireland for 20254/2026, with courses in Business, ICT, Digital Arts, Social Care, Politics and Media, Engineering, Health and Welfare and Early Learning and Care, among others.

Many of these programmes have been co-designed with industry to ensure graduates are well-prepared for in-demand careers in growing sectors, with access to support and facilities from both institutions from day one.

Furthermore, new courses and more options are expected to come on stream for 2026/2027, such is the demand and growing popularity on this learning path.

For students who found the traditional university model overwhelming, this route offers a more gradual, confidence-building progression, with the reassurance of a clear path to a full honours Level 8 degree.

However, before making any decisions, I’d strongly encourage your son to avail himself of support services at his current college. Most colleges have excellent counselling services, student advisers, and academic support specifically designed to help students through difficulties like these.

The most important thing is that he doesn’t view his struggle with university life at the moment as a failure. Finding the right path isn’t always straightforward, and sometimes the journey involves discovering what doesn’t work before finding what does.

For details on PLC options, contact your local Further Education colleges. Relating to Tertiary degrees, go to nto.ie