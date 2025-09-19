So, what is the good news? Graduate jobs market remains strong

Leaving college can be a shock to the system. We spend about two decades in formal education, with school mapped out for us - and then we’re flung out the door into the “real” world.

Suddenly, we’ve to earn our own money and forge our own path in life.

Some graduates are luckier than others. For anyone who finished college between 2008 and 2011, when a deep recession led to fewer jobs and less money, it was a bad time to try and find work.

Fast forward to the years before Covid-19, and the graduate jobs market was booming.

So what’s the outlook for the class of 2025?

There’s concern that US tariffs will herald a global recession, and fear that artificial intelligence (AI) will replace all the graduate entry jobs, but is this founded? The good news is that the graduate jobs market remains reasonably strong, say experts.

Joan McNaboe leads the Skills and Labour Market Research team at Solas, the Further Education and Training Authority. “Customer sentiment is down a little, but real wages are going up. Even if there is a little more caution than usual, real wages are going up. But the Central Bank of Ireland thinks that, even with a downturn, there is still money there.

Joan McNaboe.

“What’s driving this growth is a mixture of external factors, particularly in health and construction. Between climate and housing targets and the fact we have an ageing, growing population, there is a need for skills in science and engineering, construction, agriculture – especially sustainable agriculture – and healthcare.”

McNaboe says that employers, in general, are more focused on skills than on specific qualifications. This means that a graduate with a science degree, for instance, can move to work in a finance firm, or a trained architect may take on a project management role.

“We did an analysis of job adverts online, and of the transversal skills that employers want, a willingness to learn and adapt to change, teamwork and an ability to work efficiently with strong attention to detail and time management, all stand out.”

Of course, specific roles require specialised qualifications: nobody wants to see a doctor or hire an engineer who hasn’t done their training. In general, however, employers can provide training and graduates will also be doing continuous professional development throughout the course of their careers.

“Our data shows that the younger cohort do consider themselves underskilled, particularly in areas like digital skills – but that the same cohort are not always engaging in training,” says McNaboe.

“With this in mind, maybe a microcredential or microqualification could boost your skills. My advice is to examine the job ads and look to see what top skills employers want. And look beyond your qualification: think of the skills you have and if there are other others where employers want those skills. These may not necessarily be in the area you were thinking of.

“Or, what if you’re lacking a skill or skills in a job you’re aiming for? For instance, if you want to be in construction but lack logistics skills, is there a warehousing role you could apply for to help boost project management skills?”

John McCall, interim director talent development & head of talent attraction with LinkedIn, says that employers are looking for AI and sustainability skills. “LinkedIn data shows that AI literacy skills have doubled globally over the past year,” he says.

John McCall.

This shift is not confined to the tech or green sectors, as new regulations mean companies across all industries are hiring people with sustainability expertise.

“At the same time, demand for teachers, healthcare workers, and tradespeople remains high in Ireland, reflecting the reality of a labour market close to full employment. Graduates should think about combining technical skills with human strengths like communication and interpersonal skills, agility and problem solving to keep pace as industries evolve.”

McCall says that graduates are entering the workforce at a time when change is accelerating faster than ever.

“LinkedIn data shows the skills needed for jobs will shift by 7 per cent by 2030. In Ireland alone, jobs mentioning AI literacy have grown nearly 1.5x in the past year, underlining how quickly demand is evolving.

“The best step graduates can take is to focus less on job titles and more on building transferable skills like project management, critical thinking, and AI literacy. In terms of work-related digital skills, employers want people to be able to access and analyse data, use various digital tools for work to increase productivity and collaboration.

Despite fears around AI, McNaboe says that employment levels are still increasing. “Automation was supposed to bring a huge drop in administration jobs, but instead, jobs evolve,” she says. “There may be some job displacement, but people can usually move roles. There are jobs in construction, health, education and hospitality where AI may be of benefit, but it won’t reduce hiring.

“With AI, the real risk is not being replaced by AI but instead being replaced by someone who knows how to use it,” McNaboe says. “Make sure, no matter the course, that you have the digital skills required in the workplace, upskilling where needed.”

“Graduates should begin building their networks early: 43 per cent of professionals say they trust advice from colleagues ahead of AI tools when making career decisions, showing the value of human connections in navigating an uncertain job market,” says McCall.

What’s the best way for graduates to highlight their skills and abilities on LinkedIn?

“It’s worth thinking about your LinkedIn profile as an online ‘shop window’ of sorts, and you want to ensure you display your best strengths,” says McCall.

“Employers are on the look out for clear evidence of skills, not just degrees, so a headline that calls out your top strengths, an ‘about’ section that reads like a short trailer for your achievements, and adding certifications from recent courses or projects can bring your profile to life.

“But there’s more to showcasing skills than just having a strong profile – it is also about engaging with your network.

“LinkedIn data shows people who actively share and interact on the platform see three times more inbound connection requests, and directly messaging a hiring manager in a company you’re interested in can almost triple your chances of getting hired.

“Posting reflections on your learning journey so far, joining conversations in your field, or engaging with industry leaders demonstrates initiative and helps turn visibility into real opportunities.”

It’s crucial, says McCall, to remember that modern careers are rarely linear.

“More often they’re wavy lines that bring in different life experiences and skills along the way and the jobs that someone may hold in a decade’s time may not even yet exist,” he says. “And the good thing is that young people are not in it alone: more than half of professionals globally say learning AI feels like another job, showing that even seasoned workers are adapting alongside graduates.

“Success will come from developing resilience, adaptability, and curiosity irrespective of where someone is in their career journey. Volunteering, internships, or short-term projects are a great way to showcase a positive work ethic and build real-world experience and networks, while also helping graduates test what they enjoy.

“Young people should stay curious about careers [that interest them], while also staying open to change.”

Solas Skills Bulletin

Solas produces regular skills bulletins highlighting what employers and the economy are looking for.

The most recent bulletin highlights the prevalence of skills mismatches in Ireland’s labour market.