‘How do I help my child with the CAO application process?’

If I have one piece of advice for parents, it is to ensure your child reads the 2026 online CAO Handbook carefully.

Question

My son is sitting the Leaving Cert next June and his school has advised us that the CAO application process will open this week. As a first-time parent, I’ve no idea how to help ensure he completes the application process properly.

Can you offer any advice?

Answer

You are correct: the Central Applications Office (CAO), which processes college offers for undergraduate courses in Irish higher education institutions, opens to applicants on November 5th.

If I have one piece of advice for parents, it is to ensure your child reads the 2027 online CAO Handbook carefully. It will give them the best chance of successfully navigating their way through the process. The CAO Handbook is available only online, at cao.ie.

After reading the handbook instructions, your son should log on to cao.ie from November 5th and simply click on “apply”. He will be asked to provide his personal details, which will take less than five minutes.

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He will immediately be issued with his unique CAO number. He will then log in and enter details of his qualifications – for your son that means indicating he is doing the Leaving Cert in 2027.

Applicants from previous Leaving Cert years must enter their appropriate Leaving Cert examination number and year.

Those with other qualifications such as Further Education or Post Leaving Cert (PLC) awards must provide your PPSN in the box provided.

Your son may return to the CAO site over the coming months and list his initial preferred courses.

In most cases, there is no great urgency in finalising course choices until after the end of the Leaving Cert exams in late June 2027, as the final date to amend his course choices is 5pm on July 1st.

However, it is important to identify any courses marked as “restricted”. They normally involve programmes with a portfolio or performance element – such as some art courses – which are assessed in March/April each year. The initial closing date for these courses is February 1st.

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There are also important deadlines for access schemes. They provide a pathway to courses with reduced points for applicants with disabilities or from disadvantaged backgrounds. Further information on deadlines for applications and correspondence to the Dare (Disability Access Route to Education) and Hear (Higher Education Access Route) programmes is available online.

If your son is going to apply for Hear or Dare, you need to begin to compile the necessary documentation as soon as possible because the online portion must be completed by March 1st at 5pm and the deadline for documents in CAO is March 10th at 5pm.

It is also vital to remind your son to deal promptly with any correspondence from the CAO. This includes the “check and confirm email”, which is sent to all applicants before the end of May.

This is intended to ensure that applicants’ information has been recorded correctly. He should also check the correspondence section of his CAO account for any further verification messages during the summer months.

I can’t emphasise enough how important this is.

Every year, some students miss out on round-one offers due to errors or omissions, or fail to spot an important message that arrived during the summer.

The initial application costs €35 until January 20th; thereafter, it increases to €50.

askbrian@irishtimes.com