Choosing a college course – what the colleges say

When choosing a college, it's important for students to consider key factors ranging from course content, college facilities, and resources to location, fees, and accommodation.

There’s a lot to consider when choosing a college course. But registrars, admissions officers and directors of student recruitment have seen what makes a good decision – and how it can all go wrong. We asked a selection of them to share their insights.

UCD

“When making college choices, students should be looking for courses that interest them and that present appealing learning opportunities, such as field trips, internships or exchanges.

“They should ask what is distinctive about the ambitions institutions have for their students and how they prepare them for life beyond college.

“They should also think about location and ask about the campus culture and supports for learning and wider student experience and development, recognising that students have varied priorities and needs.

READ MORE

“If it is possible to visit and compare the feel of potential colleges, meeting current students, this is valuable for getting a feel for what campus life might be like.”

Prof Colin Scott, registrar and deputy president at UCD

Technological University of the Shannon

Take the time to consider what you want to be doing for the next four years in college, and also what you’re interested in. If you can choose a course that leads to a career that interests you, then you will never work a day in your life because you’ll be doing what you want to do.

So that really needs to be in your head. What are you good at? What do you like doing? It’s better to focus on that than careers that might be appealing for other reasons.

Dr Terry Twomey, vice-president of academic affairs and registrar at the Technological University of the Shannon

Maynooth University

Choosing where to study is a big decision – and it’s about much more than just picking a course name. Think about the full experience: will you have the freedom to explore your interests? Will you get real-world experience that sets you up for life? And perhaps most importantly, will you feel like you belong?

Look for a university that offers flexibility. At places like Maynooth University, you can combine different subjects to create a degree that fits your passions and career goals. Flexibility is key because your interests may grow and change during your studies.

Real-world learning is just as important. Professional placements, live projects, and practical assignments give you the confidence and skills that employers look for. Maynooth is particularly strong in this area, helping students build a future-ready skill set.

Don’t underestimate the power of community either. A welcoming environment where staff and students support each other makes the difference between just getting a degree and having a life-changing experience.

Ita McGuigan, assistant registrar and director of admissions, Maynooth University

National College of Ireland

Don’t pick something just because it seems to lead directly to possible job prospects. If you are not genuinely interested in a subject, you will find it very hard to progress. Completion of a degree programme opens up any number of career paths that may not be obvious to you now. Follow your enthusiasm to pick your subject.

Once you know the subject area you want to get into, consider the practical aspects: is there somewhere close to me that delivers this programme or am I willing to commute or live away from home? Do I like smaller classes or will I thrive in a busier, bigger setting? What supports or facilities are important to me?

Sarah Duignan, Head of Admissions and Student Records at National College of Ireland

UCC

When choosing a college, it’s important for students to consider several key factors. First, the reputation of the course is crucial – make sure the program aligns with your interests and is well-regarded.

Location also matters; whether you want to stay at home or live in a new city will impact your experience.

Don’t forget to consider costs, including tuition, accommodation, and transport, as well as available financial support such as scholarships.

Check out the college’s facilities and resources, including libraries, labs, and technology, to ensure they support your learning.

Work placements, study abroad opportunities, and personal development programs can also offer valuable experience and boost your employability after graduation. Family, friends, and peers can provide helpful insights based on their experiences. It’s also worth thinking about the type of institution that best suits your career goals, whether that’s a university, further education college, or technological university. Look into student support services like career counselling and mental health resources, as well as the campus culture and extracurricular activities that appeal to you.

Lastly, consider the college’s track record for graduate employment and industry connections to ensure good job prospects post-graduation.

Lenka Forrest, head of student recruitment at University College Cork.

RCSI

Have you listed your CAO course choices in genuine order of preference? What is your reasoning behind each course choice? What subjects do you enjoy most? Does this reflect your college course choices? If courses have high points, have you considered progression pathways using your Level 6 and Level 7 CAO course choices? Are there other pathways that can lead to your “dream course”?

Don’t be hasty in June when the Leaving Cert is over. Discuss your CAO order of preference with a friend before the CAO Change of Mind on July 1st. Don’t remove a course because you think the points might be too high, and then find yourself in September without an offer despite having the points.

Explore all your options carefully in September as the free fees Scheme will only cover one degree so if you start a course and decide to leave the following year, you’ll “owe” a year of fees – which is considerable for health science courses. You might consider taking a year out to explore the many course options available to you. Would you make different decisions knowing your points score? Attend all the open days, speak to students in those courses, ask graduates (friends, family) in the workplace about their careers.

You’ll spend a significant number of years in college, so it is really important to visit the campus and talk to students doing the courses that you are considering. Open Days can be really hectic, so consider visiting during quieter times to get a feel for the place. You can visit most colleges, have a coffee or better still, say hello to students there and chat to them about their college experience.

Céleste Golden, admissions officer, RCSI University of Medicine and Health Sciences

Dundalk Institute of Technology (DkIT)

College culture and learning experience are two of the key factors to consider when choosing the right college for you. To ensure you have the best college experience, it is important to consider the type of learning environment where you will thrive; whether you will be more comfortable in a larger class or in a smaller, more personal environment. DkIT is known for its welcoming atmosphere, supportive staff, and industry-focused courses. At DkIT we pride ourselves on our ability to give students hands-on learning experiences with typically smaller class sizes than some of the bigger universities. This allows lecturers to be familiar with individual students and respond to their unique learning needs and requirements.

Dr Sheila Flanagan - registrar at Dundalk Institute of Technology.

DCU

There are many options available to students both in terms of programmes that are available and Institutions. The first port of call for students is to do their research – come and take a campus tour, visit an open day, talk to current students and talk to friends and family about their experiences.

Find out what facilities and support services are available, what is the campus social life like and what clubs and societies you can join.

Carefully consider if you can imagine yourself as a student in the institution, feeling a sense of belonging and community is a very important factor in settling into university life. You should choose somewhere where you will be able to grow not only academically, but also personally.

When choosing a course, research the programme, look at the content, talk to current students and academics. The most important factor is to choose something that you are genuinely interested in, and can imagine a future career in, rather than what you think you should be doing.