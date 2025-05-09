‘It comes from fear’: Aoife Daly on parents’ battles to get autistic children into schools

When Aoife Daly read the findings of a report by inspectors into how school admissions policies are placing barriers to entry for children with autism, there was no surprise – just recognition.

“It was sobering to read, but not shocking,” said Ms Daly, who has struggled to find a school place for her five-year-old boy, Bertie, who is autistic. “It just confirms what many parents know already.”

The review of admission policies for entry to special classes at 30 mainstream schools – 15 primary and 15 post-primary – carried out by the Department of Education‘s inspectorate found “almost all” admissions policies contained conditions which could limit access to appropriate education for autistic children.

These exclusionary criteria include requirements that children should be able to participate in mainstream classes; restrictions on admissions to children with a certain level of disability; or refusal to admit children on the basis of their potential behaviour.

The findings have prompted Minister for Education Helen McEntee to write to school patrons asking them to review admissions policies to ensure they adhere to legal requirements.

The autism charity AsIAm said restrictive admissions practices were reflective of a school system that is “not inclusive” or in keeping with the spirit of the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities.

“We commend the report for documenting these issues and for recognising the inconsistency and lack of oversight in how such policies are applied across schools. We must remove the inherent prejudicial practices that exist within these policies,” the charity said, in a statement.

Ms Daly said she has applied to 25 primary school in Balbriggan and far beyond in an attempt to find a place for Bertie.

Some admissions policies seemed to be framed as if places in special classes were for neurotypical children only, she said.

“Some had conditions around behaviour – as if the child should behave in a certain way, with no obvious attempt to get the bottom of what might be behind a child’s dysregulation.”

The reason for these types of criteria, she feels, is simple.

“I think it comes from fear and a lack of understanding of what neurodiversity is,” she said. “I wonder if some schools panic when they read a psychologist’s report saying that a child is non-verbal. Maybe they feel they don’t have the expertise ... none of that was an issue at preschool, where all the children mixed well together.”

Principals and school managers privately say they worry about whether resources, training and supports will follow if they open special classes for pupils with complex needs, especially at a time when waiting lists for vital therapeutic services are so long.

Some also grumble about the “chaotic” way special classes are being opened at short notice, leaving schools with little time to prepare.

The Government insists resources are available, as well as teacher upskilling, and that record funding for supports is being ploughed into the sector.

Schools are required to adhere to legal requirements, guidelines and circulars issued by the Department of Education on provision for children and young people with special educational needs.

The report emphasises the importance of schools fulfilling their legislative responsibilities in a way that ensures “children with the greatest need have priority access to special class placements”.

While many children are still waiting to find out if they have a school place in the coming academic year, Ms Daly said she is one of the fortunate ones.

She eventually secured a place in a “wonderful” primary school in Ashbourne, Co Meath. The downside is that the school is a two-hour round trip in rush-hour traffic.

“By some luck, they accepted us,” said Ms Daly, who works as a fundraiser for an opera company. “It’s a lovely school. We’re very happy to get a place for him, but the logistics of travel and getting him there are far from ideal.

“But we’re just happy that he has a place in a school that is supportive and understanding. It’s the right kind of school. We’re aware that many others are still worrying whether their children will get the right support.”