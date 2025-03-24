New grade of professor set to be introduced at technological universities

The Government is in talks with colleges and unions over the introduction of a new grade of professor at the country’s five technological universities. Photograpgh: iStock

The Coalition is in talks with colleges and staff unions over the introduction of a new grade of professor at the State’s five technological universities.

In contrast to traditional universities, there are only three grades in newly formed technological universities: assistant lecturer, lecturer and senior lecturer.

An Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) review in 2022 found this was out of line with other institutions and was holding technological universities back from achieving their potential to boost research and innovation in regional areas.

Talks are understood to have centred on how many professorships will be awarded to individual institutions, the likely salary scales, teaching hours and over what period of time appointments could be allocated, according to sources.

“We are keen to advance the process to get this done,” said one senior Government source.

While technological universities have sought dozens of professorship appointments, some sources say it is likely that a much smaller number will be initially shared among institutions.

Salary scales for the new posts are contentious with different views within the sector on what it should be pegged at and how it would compare with the traditional university sector.

Under current pay scales, senior lecturers in most technological universities can earn a maximum of €130,000, while senior managers – such as registrars and financial controllers – can earn up to €145,000, according to the latest published salary scales.

However, under a deal with Technological University of Dublin (TU Dublin), senior post-holders or “directors” can earn up to €180,000.

The Teachers’ Union of Ireland (TUI), which represents 4,800 academic staff in the sector, is opposed to any regional variations in pay or conditions across the network of five technological universities.

In the traditional university sector, meanwhile, salaries vary by institution with those at the top end of the professorship pay scale earning anywhere between €130,000-€180,000.

There are instances where senior academic staff can be paid significantly more, under what is known as the “departures framework”.

In these instances, universities may seek approval to pay top academics salaries above agreed pay scales on a case-by-case basis.

Records seen by The Irish Times show there are 11 such individuals employed across seven different universities.

These academics are paid salaries ranging from almost €190,000 up to €235,000.

The move to progress professorships in the TU sector forms part of a wider Government strategy of boosting research and innovation, as well as attracting more lucrative international students.

Five technological universities have been formed from the merger of existing institutes of technology over recent years. They include TU Dublin, Munster Technological University (MTU); Technological University of the Shannon (TUS), Atlantic Technological University (ATU) and South East Technological University (SETU).

A spokeswoman for the Department of Further and Higher Education said it was committed to the continued development of new management and academic leadership structures for the five technological universities.

She said the department is “working closely with the sector and unions on this reform. The timelines are being closely monitored and are subject to agreement of the relevant parties and the necessary approvals for the process”.

The spokeswoman added that the introduction of professors into the TU sector will enable them to “increase research capacity, drive research-informed innovation and development, and enhance balanced regional development”.

This work is understood to include a national framework which will specify the responsibilities and performance of professorship roles in TUs.

Alongside these efforts, she said €84 million is being invested in the technological sector to support research capacity building and enhance engagement with regional enterprises.

The OECD review in 2022 found that the TU sector was playing a critical role in the State’s learning landscape, delivering quality education across levels ranging from diplomas to PhDs, as well as providing opportunities for first-generation higher education learners.

It noted that they have built important community and industry links and increasingly perform research and support innovation that benefits the nation’s enterprises and regions.