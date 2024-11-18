Our school admissions system is broken. Many parents are in for a rude awakening

For many parents across Ireland, this time of year marks a rude awakening: their first contact with the secondary school admissions process is concluding not with the reassurance of a place for their child, but with a letter saying there is no place for them next year.

Families who expected a straightforward process are now grappling with the harsh reality of Ireland’s oversubscribed schools, facing months of uncertainty and the looming question of where their children will go to learn. What was once a rite of passage has turned into a battleground, with families competing for fewer and fewer available spots.

At the core of Ireland’s school admissions crisis lies a significant gap between population growth and school capacity. As Ireland’s population has steadily increased, schools in many areas are struggling to meet rising demand.

In an all too familiar scenario the expansion of school facilities has lagged, reflecting years of underfunding and a lack of planning. Where funding is allocated, it is often too slow, misdirected or insufficient to effectively expand existing schools in the areas that need it most. This has left many communities with too few options for a growing number of students.

When schools become oversubscribed, they must rely on their admissions policies to allocate places. Many people assume that this means selection will be based on proximity of their home to the school or whether a student has siblings already attending. Whilst this is true for the Educate Together and community college systems, it is far from the case for most secondary schools, which are classified as voluntary secondary schools. These schools make up nearly half of Ireland’s secondary schools and are all under religious patronage (usually the Catholic Church).

Voluntary secondary schools tend to prioritise admissions based on criteria including religion and legacy family attendance. This means a child’s birth order and family history can outweigh all other factors in accessing education. For many families, including mine, this has meant facing discrimination embedded in the admissions process. Eldest children whose parents are not from the immediate area are frequently passed over in favour of those meeting legacy criteria, regardless of distance. It defies logic that a child’s access to a school depends more on where their parents’ or grandparents lived as children than on where they themselves live today.

While the Education Act of 2018 aimed to reduce overtly discriminatory practices – it curtailed the use of religious criteria in primary school admissions – it did not extend these restrictions to secondary schools, leaving them with significant autonomy over their policies. This autonomy has unsurprisingly led to practices that prioritise the interests of the patron over those of the community. Anonymous and unaccountable boards of management backed by religious trusts continue to enforce these policies with zeal.

For families caught in this admissions crisis, the impact goes far beyond a simple letter of rejection. Parents face many months of anxiety as they scramble to secure a school place. For many, the reality means juggling complex arrangements: children enrolled in schools far from home, early mornings and the strain of long commutes to distant schools when a local option should be available. Some families are forced to consider costly private schooling, or, in the worst-case scenario, homeschooling – an option that is utterly impractical for modern families.

The logistical and financial burdens are only part of the problem. The crisis places emotional stress on both parents and children, who face the prospect of being separated from their peers or siblings. In communities where admissions policies exclude local children, there is a profound sense of disappointment and frustration as families question why, despite living nearby, they cannot access the school in their community. For children, starting school in a place far from their home and friends can lead to feelings of isolation and disconnection, an experience that leaves a lasting impact.

In a sector fully funded by the State, unaccountable boards of management, trusts and religious institutions should not be dictating the terms.

Without changes, Ireland’s school admissions crisis will deepen, excluding more families. The process urgently needs a comprehensive overhaul including national standardisation. Admissions should be based on local community need, with sibling attendance and proximity of home to the school as the only deciding factors. As well as addressing glaring inequities in the system and moving it towards one based on universal access, inclusivity and fairness, it would also align with climate action goals and foster a more sustainable school transport system.

The time has come for the Department of Education to abandon its hands-off approach and take responsibility for secondary school admissions. In a sector fully funded by the State, unaccountable boards of management, trusts and religious institutions should not be dictating the terms. As we approach a general election, we urge all political parties to prioritise equality in admissions, removing barriers based on religion and gender. This would not only bring fairness to admissions but also align education with Ireland’s commitment to equality in our society.

Parents shouldn’t have to navigate an admissions system riddled with unfair policies, nor should they have to advocate for their children’s basic right to education. With a commitment to policy reform and inclusivity, the next government can ensure every child has a place at their local secondary school. This is a test of our nation’s values, and it’s time we passed it.

Eric Leonard is a parent and chairperson of the Stillorgan Secondary School Crisis Action Group.