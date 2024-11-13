Ireland has highest rate of third-level education in EU

Ireland also tops the EU’s league table for “tertiary” education – defined as including diplomas, advanced certificates and degrees – followed by Luxembourg, Cyprus and Sweden, according to Eurostat. Photograph: iStock

Ireland boasts the highest rates of third-level education in the European Union, according to the latest figures.

A report on educational attainment released by the Central Statistics Office (CSO) on Wednesday shows 56 per cent of people aged 25-64 in Ireland had, as of last year, attained a third-level qualification, compared with an EU average of 35 per cent.

Ireland also tops the EU’s league table for “tertiary” education – defined as including diplomas, advanced certificates and degrees – followed by Luxembourg, Cyprus and Sweden, according to Eurostat.

While most policymakers see high levels of education in Ireland as a badge of honour, some experts say authorities are neglecting more vocational skills needed to match labour market demand, particularly in skilled trades and technical sectors.

A CSO breakdown of education rates in Ireland, meanwhile, reflects how participation in third-level education has increased over time.

Younger age groups reported the highest levels of third-level attainment, with 65 per cent of 25-34 year olds holding a third-level qualification and 61 per cent of 35-45 year olds. This compares with 38 per cent of 60-64-year-olds.

Employment rates generally rose as a person’s attained level of education increased. Some 85 per cent of women aged between 25-64 years with a third-level qualification were employed, compared with 62 per cent of women without one.

Similarly, males aged 25-64 years with a third-level qualification had an employment rate of 91 per cent compared with 80 per cent for those without.

The reports highlights significant regional differences across the State, with lower levels of educational attainment in Border and midlands areas in particular. In Dublin, 65 per cent of those aged 25-64 years old had a third level qualification, compared with 43 per cent in the midlands.

The proportion of people with primary level-only or no formal education was highest in Border counties (6 per cent) such as Cavan, Donegal, Leitrim, Monaghan, and Sligo. This figure fell to 1 per cent for people living in the southwest (Cork and Kerry) and to 2 per cent for people in the mideast (Wicklow, Kildare, Meath and Louth) and Dublin.

When it came to secondary education, 23 per cent of people living in Dublin had attained a secondary level education only, compared with 35 per cent of people in the midlands. For third-level education, about 65 per cent of people aged 25-64 years in Dublin had a degree, while in the midland counties 43 per cent of people had done so.

The data also show Ireland’s success in cutting early school-leaving rates. Only 3 per cent of those aged 18-24 were defined as early school leavers, down from 12 per cent in 2007. Early school leavers had a lower rate of employment (41 per cent) compared with all people aged 18-24 (64 per cent).

The data also show that non-Irish nationals have, on average, higher education levels. While more than half of Irish nationals (53 per cent) aged 25-64 years old had a third-level qualification, the rate was higher (67 per cent) among those from outside the country.