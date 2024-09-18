Bridging the gap between academic learning and workplace skills

The gap between academic learning and workplace success is real, but it “can be bridged” with awareness and focus. Photograph: Getty

College provides a structured environment, with professors, deadlines and clear paths to success in the form of grades – but there is a clear gap between academic learning and the practical skills needed to thrive in the workplace.

Much of what is contained within this gap is what are described as “soft skills”. Most of the experts agree the key ones are: communication skills, teamwork, problem solving, creativity, adaptability, critical thinking, leadership and innovation.

Brendan Lally, a careers guidance counsellor at the University of Limerick, says success in the workplace largely hinges on your initiative, self-motivation, and ability to manage your time and responsibilities without continuous oversight.

The gap between academic learning and workplace success is real, but it “can be bridged” with awareness and focus, he says. To start with, he refers to the “emotional quotient”, as distinct from the more familiar “intelligence quotient”, or IQ.

“Intelligence quotient refers to a person’s intellectual abilities,” says Lally. “Multiple studies have found that emotional intelligence can account for 27 per cent to 45 per cent of overall job success.

Emotional quotient (EQ) refers to the ability of a person to understand their emotions as well as those of others and to use that understanding to guide their behaviour. Recent graduate hires very often focus on IQ but it’s EQ that turns knowledge into impact in the workplace.

“Emotional intelligence is specifically focused on managing emotions and relationships, whereas soft skills cover a broader range of interpersonal and behavioural skills like time management and adaptability,” says Lally.

Susan Kelly, a partner with recruitment firm Odgers Berndtson Ireland, says another important focus in working life is ambition.

“Ask yourself, ‘What do I really want to achieve?’” she says. “What is your appetite for success and what are you willing to do to achieve it?

“The Malcolm Gladwell concept of putting in 10,000 hours of deliberate practice to be considered an expert in anything does not apply in the same way as it did when he wrote the book [Outliers: The Story of Success] in 2008.

“Technology has taken out some of the more mundane tasks that applied to those 10,000 hours and we have knowledge at our fingertips to allow us to reach greater heights sooner. Therefore goal setting and ambition are key soft skills.

“Together with the obvious ones of emotional intelligence, ability to delegate, celebrating others’ success, surrounding yourself with people who have similar goals, not being afraid to network and get out there, building your community within and outside the workplace.”

There is no “business as usual” any more, in any company, says Kelly. Therefore adaptability is a key soft skill, together with the resilience to “meet change with a smile”.

In terms of how best to cultivate soft skills, she says a good start is knowing your strengths and weaknesses. “This is not always easy to assess but try to take time regularly to check in with yourself and see if you are aware of what those are,” she says.

“There are lots of ways to develop that awareness – asking those around you is not always the best gauge. Try to find a mentor who you admire – that person could be someone you never meet but who you identify with.”

Niamh McInerney, head of talent acquisition with PwC Ireland, says another way to cultivate soft skills is to get heavily involved in working life.

“Never say no to an opportunity, no matter how uncomfortable you might feel, especially in those first few months,” she says. “Whether it’s supporting a team project or attending a networking session or conference, pushing past the discomfort can lead to surprising gains.

“Volunteer for companywide activities such as inclusion and diversity groups. This will help you learn from peers outside your day-to-day role and develop communication and teamwork skills.

“Be present. It’s easy to get distracted by laptops or your phone during meetings but by actively listening you will gain much more from meetings and casual conversations. It gives you the opportunity to connect with people and fully engage in conversations.

“My top tip is leave your personal phone at your desk during meetings or use ‘do not disturb’ to mute notifications.”

Another top tip from McInerney is to embrace change and be the first to adopt and learn new technology.

“In my role I use AI to help structure my thoughts, conduct market research and ensure our language is attractive to our target audience,” she says. “This has sped up processes and freed up time for more strategic work.

“Seek constructive feedback, even if it’s not what you want to hear. Constructive feedback is helpful and ensures you are growing and learning. While positive feedback is great, you will learn more from areas that need improvement.”

Sigmar Recruitment chief executive Frank Farrelly says it is important not to fall into the trap that extrovert beats introvert when considering these issues and how to hone these skills.

“Those who are introverted can be better listeners while extroverts can be better at initiating relationships,” he says. “To be successful, the most important soft skills to nurture are the ones that don’t come natural to you.

“Get out of your comfort zone. Developing time management skills was a real game changer for me. Looking to the future, I think emotional intelligence will be even more important than it is now.”

In terms of cultivating soft skills, he suggests going for lunch, coffee and pints. Engage in the socials online and offline. Join internal groups. Make getting to know the people a full-time job.

“If you can, go as far as practising mindfulness then you are on the right path but if you can’t master it, another tactic is to delay your decisions,” he says. “Rather than act on impulse, force yourself to take time to consider the consequences.

“Personally, I found reading and listening to podcasts great. Seek out material that is new to you or that you don’t agree with. It’s a great way to expand your mind and your soft skills.”

Maureen Lynch, managing director at recruitment company Hays Ireland, says it is crucial to stay informed about industry trends when overcoming a skills gap.

“You can do this by attending webinars, conferences and workshops to keep up with the latest developments,” she says.

Jennifer Ryan, news editor at LinkedIn, says building a successful career involves more than just technical expertise and knowledge.

“At a time when work is fundamentally changing due to the impact of AI, it should be no surprise that a recent LinkedIn survey found that nine out of 10 global executives believe that soft skills are more important now than ever,” she says.

“While GenAI might be reshaping many hard skills, the human touch is becoming more important than ever, with key soft skills such as communication, collaboration and critical thinking becoming increasingly indispensable.”

LinkedIn publishes a top 10 list of in-demand skills annually and communication topped the chart. Regardless of your role, be it a graduate or the CEO, Ryan says communication is key to your professional success.

“Whether it’s your ability to explain a new idea to a colleague or to persuade a prospect to purchase your product or service, the best communicators stand out from the crowd,” she says.

“Social media exemplifies this – we are bombarded with content from millions of people every day. The people who get the most attention are those who are able to explain their point of view simply and make it relevant and interesting for their audience.”

Being able to consider alternative perspectives and figure out more effective solutions is ultimately what makes high performers stand out — Jennifer Ryan

Collaboration is also vital for success in a team setting, particularly as workplaces become increasingly diverse, Ryan adds.

“It is more than the ability to work well together, it relies on your capacity to consider and appreciate alternative perspectives, get the best results from people by making them feel engaged and valued, and fostering a positive environment,” she says.

“Anyone can be an individual star, but unless a team works together, they ultimately won’t succeed unless collaboration sits at the heart of an organisation.”

On critical thinking, she says the ability to navigate change and make informed decisions while potentially drowning in information sets you apart in today’s fast-paced world.

“Being able to consider alternative perspectives and figure out more effective solutions is ultimately what makes high performers stand out,” she says. “To paraphrase Steve Jobs, here’s to the ones who see things differently because they change things.”

Recent research by recruitment platform Indeed found that fewer than one in five of job postings in the United States required a four-year degree or more in January of this year, which indicates a growing emphasis on practical skills in the workforce.

Indeed, senior economist Jack Kennedy says: “Workers willing to prioritise a skills-first approach will reap greater benefits as employers move to embrace emerging technologies such as AI and place a focus on these critical skills across their workforce.”

Emily Merrells, campus recruitment manager at KPMG, says a good way of developing good soft skills is to develop your ability to listen to people.

“For example, your ability to solve problems is often supported by your understanding of what it is you’re trying to fix,” she says. “In my experience, listening to colleagues is essential in defining the challenge. Poor listeners can often be in a big rush to fix the wrong thing.”