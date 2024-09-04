Scoping inquiry identifies more than 500 allegations of sexual abuse at special schools

Two facilities run by the Brothers of Charity account more than half of all the allegations in special schools.

The scoping inquiry looking at the abuse of children in Irish schools over a 30-year period found a “particularly high number of allegations” involving children in special schools.

The report of the Government-appointed scoping inquiry, carried out by Mary O’Toole SC and published on Tuesday, detailed a systemic culture of abuse in religious-run day and boarding schools throughout the country, with 2,395 allegations of abuse reported against 884 people.

Of these, some 528 allegations and 190 alleged abusers relate to special schools.

A total of 17 special schools are named in the report. Two schools run by the Brothers of Charity account more than half of all the allegations: Lota in Glanmire, Co Cork with 166 allegations and the Holy Family School in Renmore, Co Galway with 119 allegations of abuse involving 49 abusers.

Lota, a boarding school catering for children with learning disabilities, operated from 1939 to 1999 and has been the subject of six separate garda investigations.

The Holy Family School in Renmore catered for children as young as eight with intellectual disabilities. In 2007 a report was published into instances of sexual abuse there which occurred there between 1965 and 1998 and at an adjacent facility – the Kilcornan centre for young adults with disabilities in Clarinbridge.

In 2000, Brother Ambrose, known as James Kelly, was jailed for 36 years for abuse carried out in both Lota and Renmore.

There were 63 instances of historical sexual abuse involving the Congregation of Dominican Sisters Cabra which ran the deaf school for girls there. This involved 44 different abusers. The complaints alleged physical abuse, sexual abuse, neglect and emotional abuse.

Sexual abuse was carried out by visiting priests and the congregation admitted that such an allegation was made against a priest who left shortly afterwards and never returned.

There were 16 allegations against the Jesuit-run St Declan’s Special School in Northumberland Road, Dublin. These allegations relate to two abusers who are not named in the report.

The school was established in 1958 by Fr Dermot Casey SJ who was subject to 17 separate allegations of sexual abuse from his time in the school until he was dismissed from the post in 1977.

In 1991 his successor Fr Paul Andrew SJ was the subject of a complaint of sexual violence. The complaint was investigated by gardaí and in February 1997 the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) decided that a prosecution would not be brought. It emerged in 2016 that two other complaints had been against Fr Andrews, who died in 2018.

There are 144 allegations against 36 different abusers from the Hospitallier Order of St John of God. These relate to seven different institutions: St Augustine’s School, Islandbridge Day School and Dunmore House Day school in Dublin, St Raphael’s School in Celbridge, Co Kildare, St Mary’s School in Drumcar, Co Louth, Oliver Plunkett House for children with epilepsy and Kilcroney Boarding School in Co Wicklow.

Almost all the allegations, 112 in total, were made against St Augustine’s School in Carysfort Avenue a school for boys with learning disabilities. Its former principal Aidan Clohessy was due to go on trial this year on nine charges of indecently assaulting four boys at the school between August 1968 and August 1986.

The scoping inquiry found that the Order of St John of God admitted to 124 allegations, but not to 20 others, but the commission decided that the 20 allegations, if proven would amount to child sexual abuse.

The report states that the “vast majority” of alleged abusers identified in special schools are still living or their status is not known. This is in contrast to other religious-run schools where the perpetrators are dead.