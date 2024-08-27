Should I consider an apprenticeship?

Apprenticeships have traditionally been perceived as an option that is only available for people wanting to work in trades. But in recent years, this has changed significantly. Apprenticeships are now a viable option for many different career paths, putting accessibility right at the forefront.

What is an apprenticeship?

When people talk about apprenticeships, they often refer to them as a programme that allows you to earn while you learn.

In short, it is a dual-learning programme that combines learning in an education and training institution with work-based learning in a company.

The Government has sought to increase the uptake of apprenticeships in Ireland. According to the 2023 progress report, last year was a record year of growth and expansion, with more than 70 apprenticeship programmes now available and 17 more in development.

READ MORE

The population of apprentices in training is heading for 30,000 with almost 9,000 new apprentices registering for training last year, according to the report.

Furthermore, the proportion of women undertaking these programmes has also increased. Traditionally seen as a male-dominated education pathway, the proportion of female apprentices has increased from 2 per cent in 2018 to almost 10 per cent last year.

What sort of apprenticeships are there?

There are two types of apprenticeships. The most well-known, and more traditional variation is a craft apprenticeship, which includes the likes of carpentry, plumbing, motor mechanics and electrical apprenticeships.

Since 2016, there are also new apprenticeships available in industries such as ICT, finance and hospitality, software development, accounting technician and commis chef.

Am I eligible to undertake an apprenticeship?

To be eligible, an apprentice must be at least 16 years of age and have achieved at least five Ds in the Junior Certificate exams. There is no upper age limit, with apprenticeships being suitable both for school-leavers as well as older learners or those looking to change careers.

However, apprenticeships that run in conjunction with different bodies may have their own eligibility criteria, with some having specific academic requirements.

If you don’t have the required qualifications for an apprenticeship you’re interested in, you may be eligible for recognition of prior learning, in which work and other experience are taken into consideration. Alternatively, in some cases, you may be able to do a preparatory, “pre-apprenticeship” course

How long is an apprenticeship?

This is very programme-dependent. Craft apprenticeships tend to be four years long, of which apprentices tend to spend three different periods in off-the-job training.

The newer apprenticeships are between two and four years in duration, depending on what programme the individual has chosen.

What qualifications would I receive if I completed an apprenticeship?

On a craft apprenticeship, the skills a person develops will be assessed through on-the-job competence testing as well as off-the-job modular assessment and examinations. If the individual completes these assessments successfully, they will be awarded an advanced certificate — craft, which is Level 6 on the National Framework of Qualifications.

Apprenticeships introduced from 2016 lead to an award between Levels 5 and 10 on the National Framework of Qualifications.

How do I apply for an apprenticeship?

To become an apprentice in Ireland, an employer must hire you. There is a jobs portal on apprenticeship.ie that allows individuals to search by location and profession, which would assist any prospective apprentice in finding a suitable employer.

Local education and training boards may also have details on employers seeking apprentices.

Before an employer can take on an apprentice, they must be approved by Solas, the State agency that oversees the further education and training sector in Ireland.

The potential apprentice must find an employer and ask them to be a part of the scheme. Both parties would then be required to sign a formal contract, which would ensure certain conditions will be met throughout the programme. The employer must also agree to pay the apprentice for the duration of apprenticeship.

Several years ago, the Government announced employers could obtain a grant of €2,000 for each registered apprentice per year, in a bid to encourage employers to opt into apprenticeships.

There is also a gender-based bursary available to employers who hire apprentices in any industry with more than 80 per cent representation of a single gender, worth €2,666.

How do I know if this is the right option for me instead of traditional higher education?

Well, this is a very individual decision. However, attending university can often be quite expensive, with many students opting to undertake part-time jobs to cover their cost of living. In this regard, apprenticeships can be an excellent option as working is part of their educational pursuits.

Adding to this, an apprenticeship could also be appealing to someone who struggled in academia. Some people learn more while doing the task at hand, meaning this could be a better way to further their education. The minimal academic requirements, too, mean it’s more accessible for people who struggled with traditional schooling.

How much are apprentices paid?

Wages and rate of pay are decided between the apprentice and their employer and are then included in the contract of apprenticeship. Typically, craft apprenticeships have phases for on and off-the-job training, as they progress through these phases, the apprentice will see their wages rise.

Are there financial supports available?

Apprentices are not eligible for education grants, such as Student Universal Support Ireland. However, apprentices who have children may qualify for the working family payment.

However, the National Apprenticeship Office launched the access and inclusion bursary, which provides financial support of up to €3,000 to eligible learners to support living costs such as travel, accommodation and materials.

The bursary is for those participating in an Access to Apprenticeship programme at Technological University Dublin or Technological University of the Shannon. These programmes aim to support the transition of people aged 16 to 24 from underrepresented groups into national apprenticeships.

Is there a fee to doing an apprenticeship?

Generally, the answer is no. However, apprentices pay a pro-rata registration fee, or student contribution, if their off-the-job training takes place in a college such as an institute of technology or technological university.