Book of Kells exhibition revenue increases to more than €20m

Revenues at the Book of Kells exhibition at Trinity College Dublin (TCD) last year increased by 21 per cent to €20.2 million.

The revenues for the 12 months to September last year also include income from the Old Library Shop and guided tours and compare to €16.7 million for the prior year – an increase of €3.5 million.

A TCD spokeswoman said revenues last year increased as 900,000 people visited the Book of Kells exhibition compared to 740,000 for the prior year.

She said: “A visit to the Book of Kells remains one of Dublin’s most popular and must-see things to do.”

TCD students last month barricaded the Book of Kells in protest at TCD’s ties with Israel and a five-day protest camp at TCD by college students ended after the university agreed to the demands of the protesting students.

The spokeswoman was unable to quantify the financial hit to the Book of Kells income caused by the protesting students.

The priceless Book of Kells contains the four Gospels in Latin and the manuscript’s celebrity derives largely from the impact of its lavish decoration and its artistry.

The Book of Kells has been on display at the Old Library in TCD from the mid-19th century.

In January of this year, TCD unveiled the new Book of Kells Experience which involves visitors firstly viewing the Book of Kells on display in the Old Library, before entering the Long Room.

Visitors then continue their journey in a new Pavilion in New Square, where stories, collections and sculptures come to life through digital projections in light and sound.

Tickets for the new 90-minute experience include both the Old Library and Pavilion buildings are €25 with concessions for seniors, students and children.

This is a 28 per cent increase on the €19.50 adult charge that was in place for the previous 45-minute experience for the Book of Kells and Old Library.

The spokeswoman said that TCD is reworking elements of its long-term project to conserve and redevelop its Old Library, “considering the inflationary pressures that have affected all construction projects nationally”.

She said that the proposal to issue a tender for design services will be considered at the University Board meeting later this month.

She said: “Until this stage is finalised we cannot confirm the final budget or completion date.”

The €20.23 million in Book of Kells and related income contributed to TCD enjoying record consolidated income of €513.8 million last year as the university had a surplus of €3.8 million.