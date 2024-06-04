Most primary schools running deficits amid rising costs, survey finds

Just more than half of schools indicated they had to fundraise to cover basic utilities. Photograph: iStock

Most primary schools say they have run deficits over the past year and have to rely on cash reserves to cover basic running costs, according to a new survey.

The poll of 1,440 schools – almost half of all primary schools – was carried out last month by the Catholic Primary School Management Association (CPSMA), which supports about 85 per cent of all primary schools across the State.

It found more than 70 per cent of schools have run at a deficit over the past 12 months due to rising costs and a shortfall in grant funding to cover expenses such as light, heat and transport.

Schools say they are being forced to take a range of cost-saving measures to get by, such as reducing expenditure on school tours, delaying fire safety checks or dropping school alarm monitoring subscriptions.

Others say they have had to either reintroduce or increase voluntary contributions from parents.

When asked about running costs, schools highlighted significant cost increases in utilities and essential items over the past two years with heating costs, on average, up 37 per cent, electricity up 35 per cent and insurance up 19 per cent.

Just more than half of schools indicated they had to fundraise to cover basic utilities.

One principal commented in the survey: “Teaching and learning resources are not being bought in order that basic running costs are paid for ... It makes no sense that on one hand parents are gratefully receiving free books and free hot lunches for their children, and on the other hand the school community has no choice but to ask the parents to contribute.”

A large proportion of schools also said increases in the cost of classroom resources, stationery and photocopying meant teaching and learning resources were not being bought, or cut back on.

Seamus Mulconry, general secretary of the CPSMA, said the cost-of-living crisis was “crucifying” schools.

“Inflation has more than eaten away all benefits of last years increase in capitation. In fact schools are burning through their reserves just to pay for everyday expenses,” Mr Mulconry said.

“We need either an injection of cash in the system now or a strong reassurance that funds are on the way in September.”

The Department of Education said it secured the highest ever funding package for primary and post-primary schools this year.

The funding included targeted resources for school communities with an increase in capitation of more than €81 million. This, it said, will bring the basic rate of capitation funding to €200 per student in primary schools and to €345 in voluntary secondary schools.

The funding also included additional capitation to recognise the rising cost of living which was paid in two instalments to schools, in October 2023 and in early 2024 respectively.

The department said any possible further increases will be part of Budget 2025 negotiations.

“While not wishing to pre-empt the outcomes of any future budget negotiations or fiscal parameters agreed by Government, the Department of Education will continue to seek and prioritise the additional funding required to meet the ongoing costs of running schools as part of the annual estimates process,” the department said.

Any schools in difficulty have been advised to contact the Financial Support Services Unit, which is funded by the department and offers advice and support to schools on financial matters.

The CPSMA carried out the online survey of its member schools in May, investigating the financial situation of schools in 2024. It said the 1,440 schools who responded provide a representative sample of primary schools.