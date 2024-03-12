Postgraduate studies: What does an MBA teach you?

Students have very different reasons for pursuing an MBA. Some choose to do it to pivot their career path, for others it’s validation of skills they’re already displaying in the workplace, while others do it to fill in CV deficits for more senior roles. Photograph: iStock

Anyone who undertook an undergraduate degree in an Irish university pictures one thing: rows and rows of students typing or writing away as their lecturer talks on. For those undertaking an MBA, however, the format is quite different.

An MBA, which stands for Master of Business Administration, prepares individuals for senior management roles by exposing them to all areas of business including accounting, finance, marketing and human resources.

They teach students managerial skills that are essential for many companies, and as a result, help employees to stand out among their competition when seeking promotions, and broadening their career opportunities.

But it is much less about rote learning than other degrees, according to Michele O’Dwyer, director of MBA programmes at The University of Limerick’s Kemmy Business School.

“An MBA is a journey. The type of people who do an MBA are the type of people who don’t have time for an MBA,” she said.

“They’re typically mature learners. They’re not learning off, but they’re learning ways to apply that learning to the real world.”

The way in which an MBA is delivered really depends on the type of programme an applicant chooses. Most institutions offer full-time and part-time options, while some offer in-person, online and hybrid education.

A full-time MBA programme is a traditional and immersive programme that requires students to attend classes on campus full-time, and largely takes one year to complete.

The curriculum in a part-time MBA programme is similar to that of a full-time MBA. However, unlike a full-time, a part-time MBA allows students to maintain their employment while attending classes.

This means that students can immediately apply what they learn in the classroom to their job, and gain valuable real-world experience while pursuing their degree.

Another key difference between a part-time and full-time MBA is the length of the programme. A part-time MBA typically takes two years to complete.

But whatever the reason, they will factor into a person’s decision into what type of MBA they will undertake.

There are pros and cons to the various modalities, but the most important thing, Ms O’Dwyer said, is that an applicant chooses the one that suits their industry and their lifestyle the best.

“With face-to-face, you learn from people around you much more deeply than online. But then online can be much more convenient. You can watch it in your own time, or watch it back again later,” she added.

One of the biggest differences between an MBA and other degree programmes is the expectation for students to contribute to class.

While many students in undergraduate degrees might shrink away from answering questions or providing examples, in an MBA the complete opposite is not only expected, but also required.

“These people are generally at a stage in life that it’s not about telling people the answers to questions, but teaching them how to ask better questions,” Ms O’Dwyer said.

“I’m lucky when I give a lecture if I can speak for two or three minutes straight because of all of the contributions.”

But how is that done in practicality? Well, it is largely a combination of theory and practical work.

“There are discussions in class. It gives them a chance to explore concepts they may not have had the chance to explore before. It gives them an opportunity to learn how to listen to hear,” she said.

“When they’re disagreeing, they have to realise they’re wrong. It’s never one person says one thing and everyone else disagrees, it’s normally half says one thing, and half another. And they try to figure out what the common ground is. They’re disagreeing to understand.”

In terms of assignments, there are various different ones undertaken by students. These include case studies, presentations, writing dissertations, or business simulations. But the key thing around these assignments is they should be tailored to the industry in which you’re working from the very beginning.

“You should be delivering value for your employer from day one,” Ms O’Dwyer said.

Since MBAs are broad in content, it allows people to succeed in any area. As a result of the broad nature of the programme, it attracts students from across various different sectors, and various stages in their careers. Many of the people who run MBA programmes in Irish universities said they have seen MBA students from science, technology, communications, law, the Defence Forces and even the Garda.

There is also improving gender diversity. Although 10 or 15 years ago, it would have been 99 per cent male, now it is mostly a 50/50 split between men and women.

This diversity, Ms O’Dwyer said, is one of the biggest benefits of undertaking an MBA.

“If you go into an MBA where people are different from you, then that will have a very significant impact on a person. It is really important you’re doing it with the right people. Different personalities are so important,” she added.

As a result of the way the programmes are delivered, students’ interpersonal skills are developed in “ways they haven’t seen before”.

“It’s not just about the material they learn, it tries to develop negotiation skills, how they process and analyse information. It teaches them to take complex issues and present solutions. Teamwork is something else they develop through the way the programmes are taught,” she added.

One of the most important parts of how an MBA is delivered, however, is ensuring you balance it with everything else.

“When you’re skipping the gym or missing social events all the time, that’s when there’s a problem. It can’t take over your whole life,” Ms O’Dwyer said.