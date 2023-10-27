Thousands of student beds ‘to be funded’

Student beds due to be built by universities with access to State funding and low-interest loans must be provided at “below market rates”, Minister for Higher Education Simon Harris has said. Photograph: iStock

Welcome to the Student Hub email digest! This week it emerged that universities are to provide thousands of student beds at ‘below market rates’. Carl O’Brien reports. We have six takeaways on how AI could change learning; University of Limerick’s governing authority is to consider a new contender for chancellor of the institution; How Elon Musk changed Twitter’s Dublin operation; Michael Fassbender’s new film, Killer; and how Britney’s gossipy celebrity memoir contains a serious hidden message.

Rent for thousands of State-funded student beds to be provided at ‘below market rates’: Thousands of student beds due to be built by universities with access to State funding and low-interest loans must be provided at “below market rates”, Minister for Higher Education Simon Harris has said.

Universities to get low interest loans to build 2,700 ‘affordable’ student beds: Universities are to get access to low interest loans to construct an estimated 2,700 beds in college campuses across the country over the coming years.

How AI could change learning: six takeaways from Ireland’s largest ever event for language teachers: It was billed as the largest ever event for language teachers in Ireland. But, if you weren’t one of the 1,200 attendees at the Languages Connect Summit at Dublin’s National Convention Centre earlier this month, what did you miss?

UL governing authority member resigns in bid to break impasse over election of new chancellor: University of Limerick’s governing authority is to consider a new contender for chancellor of the institution shortly to replace former tánaiste Mary Harney whose term expired last month.

How Elon Musk changed Twitter’s Dublin operation: ‘He broke the culture in a week’: One year on from the billionaire’s €43bn takeover, former staff recall the brutal cull at the Irish offices of the tech giant now known as X.

The Killer: Michael Fassbender elevates David Fincher’s sleek, hollow entertainment: This fun doodle from David Fincher has nowhere to go, but it’s a pleasing enough meander around OCD and amorality. Based on a French graphic novel by Alexis “Matz” Nolent, and bolstered by the voiceover and presence of Michael Fassbender, The Killer allows Fincher to lean into his chilly gifts for genre, without too much exertion.

Britney’s gossipy celebrity memoir contains a serious hidden message: The weight of the contradiction – to be a child dressed as an adult, to be an object of allure and contempt – broke something in her.

Patrick Kielty’s Late Late Show: The host is excellent. Everything else... not so much: After a summer of wall-to-wall coverage about Patrick Kielty’s imminent arrival as the new host of The Late Late Show, based at least in part on the premise (not dispelled by RTÉ management) that the programme was the flagship and pinnacle of Irish broadcasting, we are now seven shows into his first season. So how’s it going?