Graduates and employers: what do they want from each other?

Graduates want opportunities for growth and development and will often look for meaningful roles that allow them to apply their skills and make a real impact for a fair wage. Employers will often look for soft skills such as emotional intelligence and adaptability, flexibility and dependability.

What graduates want:

1. Meaningful work

Graduates often seek job roles that align with their values and interests, offering them a sense of purpose and fulfilment.

2. Professional growth and development

Graduates want opportunities for continuous learning, skill development and the chance to advance in their careers over time.

3. Compensation

Graduates expect fair and competitive compensation packages that reflect their education, skills and the demands of the job.

4. Work-life balance

A positive work-life balance is important to graduates, as they aim to maintain a healthy balance between their professional and personal lives.

5. Mentorship and guidance

Access to mentors who can provide guidance and help them navigate their career paths is highly valued by graduates.

6. Feedback and recognition

Related to the previous point. In order to help them grow and succeed, graduates want to feel valued and want their contributions to the company to be recognised. Constructive feedback is one way to ensure they are on the right path.

What employers want:

1. Skills and knowledge

Employers look for graduates who possess the skills and knowledge required to perform the tasks and responsibilities of the job.

2. Flexibility

Employers value graduates who can quickly adapt to changing circumstances, learn new skills and take on new challenges.

3. Communication skills

Effective communication, both written and verbal, is crucial for graduates to collaborate with colleagues, clients and stakeholders.

4. Problem-solving and critical thinking

Employers seek graduates who can think critically, analyse situations and propose innovative solutions to problems.

5. Teamwork

Graduates should be able to work well in teams, respect diverse perspectives and contribute to group efforts. Graduates who exhibit professionalism, reliability and a strong work ethic, are highly regarded by employers.

6. Leadership potential

Employers look for leadership potential, even in entry-level roles, as they try to identify those graduates who can eventually take on more responsibilities. Individuals who take the initiative, show enthusiasm and are self-motivated are likely to succeed.