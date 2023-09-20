Leaving Cert: Revised reform plans do not include teacher-based assessment

Norma Foley has pledged to 'accelerate' Leaving Cert reform plans with a greater emphasis on externally assessed project work and practicals across a range of subjects. Photograph: Alan Betson

Minister for Education Norma Foley has pledged to “accelerate” Leaving Cert reform plans with an emphasis on project work and practicals which will be assessed by the State Examinations Commission instead of teachers.

In a change to reforms announced last year, today’s updated announcement does not include controversial plans for teacher-based assessment.

Original plans envisaged that 40 per cent of students’ marks would be based on project work, orals or practicals that would be marked by teachers and externally moderated by the State Examinations Commission (SEC).

This emerged as a significant source of tension with teachers’ unions earlier this year who are opposed to members grading their students’ work for State exams.

Instead, today’s updated plans include an emphasis on components that will be “externally assessed” by the SEC rather than teachers.

Ms Foley insisted teacher assessment remains on the table while the SEC researches the “potential role and impact of generative artificial intelligence in teacher-based assessment in particular”.

“While this work is ongoing I have decided to progress additional and practical components which that will be externally assessed by the SEC,” she said.

“I look forward to working collaboratively with our partners across the education sector to achieve our shared vision of excellence and equity, and enriching our student’s experience, in line with senior cycle renewal.”

She said revised subjects – including biology, physics, chemistry and business – will begin to roll-out in schools nationally from September 2025, two years earlier than scheduled.

Two new subjects – drama film and theatre studies; climate action and sustainable development – will be included in the roll-out on a phased basis.

Ms Foley said this will help reduce pressure on students and help ensure their results will “not be determined by their performance on one day in June”.

Opposition from teachers’ unions and others played a key role in Ms Foley’s decision to drop the first stage of her Leaving Cert reform plans earlier this year.

This involved moving some exams for English and Irish from sixth into fifth year, to ease the assessment load on students.

Unions, however, insisted criticised the plans as “half-baked” and “educationally unsound”.

Ms Foley, meanwhile, said there has been “significant progress” in moving ahead with her Leaving Cert reform plans announced last year.

“Over the past two years I have visited hundreds of schools and listened to the experiences and feedback from Leaving Certificate classes and it was unanimous that what our students want and need is for broader choice, reduced pressure and they want it now,” she said.

“Today I am pleased to announce that I am accelerating the development of new and revised specifications in nine subjects and the National Council for Curriculum and Assessment (NCCA) will work to develop externally assessed components in each subject that are not a traditional written examination.”

She also said she was providing for an “accelerated national roll-out” of the revised subject specifications for the seven existing Leaving Cert subjects, two years sooner than previously announced. They include biology, chemistry, physics, Arabic, Latin, and Ancient Greek.

A second “tranche” of revised subjects will roll-out in schools in 2026, with others due to follow annually after that.

Ms Foley confirmed that September 2025 will also see the introduction of two new subjects – drama, film and theatre studies; and climate action and sustainable development – on a phased basis.

The reform plans, she said, build upon a review of senior cycle by the NCCA, as well as the experience of Leaving Cert students, and a “growing demand for change and international experience and perspectives”.

This review and others found that a heavy emphasis on high-stakes written exams over three weeks was causing a “negative backwash” in teaching and learning, too much “teaching to the test” and “unacceptable levels of stress” in the run-up to exams.

An Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development review of the Leaving Cert also noted the senior cycle and points system generated high levels of stress and anxiety.

Its overall purpose seemed “too narrow and rigid” for Ireland’s aspirations of delivering a learning experience to the highest international standards.