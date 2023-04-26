Trinity College Dublin to ‘dename’ Berkeley library due to founder’s association with slavery

Trinity College Dublin (TCD) has decided to “dename” the Berkeley library because of its founder’s association with slavery.

The Berkeley Library was named after the Kilkenny man George Berkeley who entered TCD as a graduate in March 1700 and was elected a fellow in 1707.

A working paper produced by three academics at the university, Dr Mobeen Hussain, Dr Ciaran O’Neill and Dr Patrick Walsh, states that documents show Berkeley bought and sold slaves on his Rhode Island estate. He also produced a pamphlet suggesting that slaves should be baptised as it would encourage greater obedience to their owners.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Trinity College Dublin said it would “dename the Berkeley Library while adopting a retain-and-explain approach to a stained-glass window commemorating George Berkeley”.

“Portraits depicting Berkeley will be assessed in the future by a new overall College policy on artwork, while the academic Gold Medals memorialising Berkeley will be reviewed by the relevant academic department.”

Berkeley served as Church of Ireland Bishop of Cloyne and became one of the world’s most famous philosophers. The city of Berkeley, California and its university were named after him.

As Trinity librarian from 1709, Berkeley played an active role in bringing the project for a new library (now the Old Library) to fruition.

From the mid-1720s he began to develop the idea of a university in the American colonies, the so-called Bermuda Scheme.

Calls for the library to be renamed surfaced after the Black Lives Matter movement drew attention to the legacy of transatlantic slavery. TCD Students Union voted in February to rename the library.

The Trinity Legacies Review Working Group, set up last year to examine the university’s links with slavery and British imperialism, agreed that it was no longer acceptable to name the library Berkeley.

In a statement Trinity said the continued use of the name is “inconsistent with the University’s core values of human dignity, freedom, inclusivity, and equality.

“The denaming does not deny Berkeley’s importance as a writer, philosopher, and towering intellectual figure. His philosophical work will still be taught at Trinity and remains of significant contemporary relevance. A separate process will determine what the new name for the library should be.”

Trinity’s Provost Dr Linda Doyle that each generation of students and staff deserve a chance to influence decisions.

She added: “In this case, it was our students who called on us to address the issue. We welcome their engagement, and we thank the Trinity Legacies Review Working Group for its assistance in providing evidence-based information to underpin this decision.

“George Berkeley’s enormous contribution to philosophical thought is not in question. However, it is also clear that he was both an owner of enslaved people and a theorist of slavery and racial discrimination, which is in clear conflict with Trinity’s core values.”