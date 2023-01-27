Welcome to this weeks edition of the Student Hub weekly email digest! In this week’s edition we cover the debate around denaming the Berkeley Library, we report on a case involving the UCC student centre that came before the Workplace Relations Commission, Justine McCarthy on the ongoing news story involving the teacher Enoch Burke, and more...

Trinity College library: ‘Man of his times’ argument does not get Berkeley off hook: As part of the debate about denaming the Berkeley Library, in Trinity College Dublin, the knowledge that Berkeley was a slaveholder exists. Within Trinity, this is due in large measure to the significant work being done by the Colonial Legacies Project.

Hairdresser unfairly dismissed from UCC student centre was ‘vomiting’ when she found out her job was gone: The actions of UCC student centre bosses in dismissing a hairdresser without consultation, notice pay or any mention of a redundancy payment were “entirely unreasonable” and “unlawful”, the Workplace Relations Commission has found.

Enoch Burke has ridden roughshod over the rights of students he was employed to teach: Every time Enoch Burke’s name appears in the news – an almost daily occurrence these days – it conjures up the troubling spectre of the transgender school student who is being forced to deal with an intensely personal transition in the glare of a national spectacle.

Replay may be someway off as Kilmacud prepare to play hardball: By Thursday afternoon, there was still no word from Kilmacud as to what the club’s response would be to Glen’s objection to the outcome of Sunday’s All-Ireland club football final.

Finn McRedmond: When did we begin to become such puritans? Plans to label wine as cancerous are the latest way of finger-wagging at an oafish public who don’t know how to look after themselves

Housing is a numbers game – and the numbers are running against the Coalition: Housing is a numbers game – how many units do you need, how many units can you build – and the numbers are running against the Government.

Prince Andrew accuser Virginia Giuffre ‘signs book deal’ for autobiography: Virginia Giuffre alleged she was forced to have sex with the prince by Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.

‘Céad Míle Fáilte’ roimh phobail nua na Gaeilge: Bhailigh foghlaimeoirí Gaeilge le chéile ag ócáid i mBaile Átha Cliath le déanaí. Rud é seo nach dtarraingeodh mórán airde de ghnáth b’fhéidir ach séard a sheas amach faoin ngrúpa áirithe seo ná gur ó phobail nua na tíre a d’eascair na foghlaimeoirí a bhí i láthair.

Sociologist Fr Micheál Mac Gréil dies in Co Mayo: Fr Micheál Mac Gréil, sociologist and campaigner, has died in Westport, Co Mayo after a short illness. St Mary’s Church in Westport paid tribute to the priest on Saturday, describing him as “unique”.