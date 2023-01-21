Sociologist Fr Mícheál MacGréil dies in Co Mayo

Fr Micheál MacGréil speaks to Joe McHugh, the then Minister for Education, at the opening of the new School of Education at Maynooth University in 2019. Photo: Laura Hutton/The Irish Times

Fr Mícheál MacGréil, sociologist and campaigner, has died in Westport, Co Mayo after a short illness. St Mary’s Church in Westport paid tribute to the priest on Saturday, describing him as “unique”.

“He was a unique individual, a great and devoted priest, an activist and voice for the marginalised and underprivileged as well as being a proud Mayo and Westport man. He will be greatly missed,” it said.

“Although in his 93rd year he lived life to the full and to the end. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.”

The Tuam Archdiocese also paid tribute to the priest following his death on Saturday morning: “A Jesuit, Fr Mícheál remained loyal to his home diocese. He was such a part of the life of this diocese and of its priests.

“As a lecturer in sociology in Maynooth University, he showed particular kindness to the seminarians of the archdiocese. With annual outings to his home in Loughloon for bacon and cabbage and taking time with the students in Maynooth, his kindness will never be forgotten.”

Westport Councillor Brendan Mulroy, a friend, also paid tribute to the priest, telling the Connacht Tribune that Fr MacGréil showed “compassion, empathy and love for people and communities”. He said the Jesuit was “a very measured man”.