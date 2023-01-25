Government defends request for asylum seekers to avoid travelling to Ireland at UN committee

Roderic O'Gorman, Minister for Children, led the State delegation at the UN in Geneva on Wednesday. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

The Government has defended its decision to ask asylum seekers not to travel to Ireland due to acute accommodation shortages in the face of questioning from the UN Child Rights Committee in Geneva on Wednesday.

On the final day of the State’s appearance before the committee, the Government was asked why the Department of Children had tweeted such as statement this week and whether “desperate” families seeking refuge would be turned away at the border.

Minister for Children Roderic O’Gorman, leading a State delegation of Government officials, told the committee that despite accommodation challenges, families with children seeking asylum were being provided with accommodation.

However, he said the numbers accommodated in the international protection process have climbed from about 8,000 in late 2021 to 19,000 today, along with a further 54,000 Ukrainians.

“In doing so, we’re meeting our international legal obligations and we’re also meeting our moral obligations, but at this current time we are suffering real shortages of accommodation for people arriving into the country,” he said.

“In that context, those tweets are provided to, in a fair way, make people aware that there are these challenges in terms of providing State-provided accommodation, and indicating that if they are safe that they should remain where they are.”

Mr O’Gorman said the Government hoped to resolve the situation in the short-term. “We are being as upfront as we can about the very significant accommodation challenges posed by the ongoing increase in migration that we’re seeing in Ireland and across the EU at the moment.”

Ireland, as a party to the Child Rights Convention, is required to undergo regular reviews by the UN committee of 18 independent international experts.

The session was attended by officials from Government departments as well as the Irish Human Rights and Equality Commission, the Ombudsman for Children and civil society representatives.

The State delegation also responded to questions across a range of topics ranging from measures to protect children online, mental health services, special education and access to multi-denominational schools.

State officials told the committee that new role of Online Safety Commission will be appointed shortly who will be responsible for developing and enforcing online safety codes to protect children from harmful content. This will include cyberbullying, content promoting suicide and eating disorders.

On the question of access to assessments and therapy for children with disabilities, committee members noted in some case children were waiting years for proper services. Mr O’Gorman told the committee that the State recognised that it needed to do more to improve this area.

He said investment in the area is being increased, while recruitment and retention of staff is a key priority. A new roadmap on progressing disability services with short, medium and long-term goals is due soon, while work is also due on booting positive engagement between parents and the HSE.

On the question of religion, committee members asked about measures to allow children to opt out of religious education in denominational schools.

Officials said that where any school opts to teach faith formation rooted in a particular religious tradition, parents must be advised and the school must offer alternative subjects for those who do not want religious instruction.

The responsibility for providing religious education rests with the patron bodies of individual schools, not the State, officials added. They said patron’s programmes were denominational in some cases, emphasising the place of children’s faith, spiritual and moral development in their lives, while others focused on understanding of ethics and values.

The committee heard that the State advisory body on the curriculum has been consulting the public on new primary curriculum framework as “Ireland seeks to move into a new educational era”.

At post-primary level, officials sad the religion syllabus is for students of all faith backgrounds and none and does not provide religious instruction. Instead, it aims to exposes students to a broad range of religious traditions and to the non-religious interpretation of life.