What to ask on open day

If you are a prospective student visiting campus on an open day, it is important to ask as many questions as possible.

College open days offer prospective students and their parents or guardians an opportunity to find out more about the courses on offer in a particular college while also gaining a feel for the college campus and student life.

Open days could not be organised in the traditional manner during the pandemic and for two years third-level institutions were largely restricted to using virtual platforms as a means of giving students a taste of the lifestyle and study opportunities available.

In-person open days have now resumed and most third-level institutions are giving prospective students the chance to visit campus where they can meet with faculty staff, ask questions and take a tour of the facilities.

Open day schedules vary by course and by university but they can be valuable aids for students who may not have fully decided where they wish to study. If you are a prospective student and are planning to visit campus on an open day, it is important to ask as many questions as possible.

Questions should be tailored to suit your own specific interests and needs but, as a rule of thumb, it is a good idea to ask the same questions during each open day visit to get as measured an understanding of each institution as possible.

Plan your questions, take note of the answers, take your time and don’t be afraid to go back with any further questions you have even after the event has ended.

The following are some sample questions you could ask:

About the course

What subject areas does the course cover?

How is the course delivered - will some or all of it be online?

How is the course assessed?

How many hours a week will be required on campus?

What are the entry requirements?

Will there be an element of continuous assessment?

Will I be assessed at the end of each semester?

How many students will be on the course?

How big will the tutorials be?

Will there be opportunities for one-on-one time with tutors?

Is studying abroad an option?

About your career prospects

How will the course make me more employable?

Do you track students after they graduate?

How have previous students performed after graduation?

Do many students continue their studies following graduation?

Tell me about the guidance counselling service.

About the college

What facilities do you have on campus?

What are the library opening hours?

What sporting facilities does the college have?

What types of resources are available for students with disabilities?

How accessible is the college - is it wheelchair-friendly?

How diverse is the campus?

About accommodation

What are the university accommodation options?

What is the availability/cost of on-campus accommodation?

How big are the rooms?

Do I have to share with other students?

What are the application dates?

Does the college have a list of approved private landlords?

Does the college offer specific advice to students about accommodation?

About costs

Does the college provide financial aid?

Does it offer scholarships?

What are the relevant requirements/deadlines?

Does the college have a full list of grants/bursaries that are available?

Who do I talk to about financial problems/issues

Student supports

What kind of student supports are available?

What kind of academic support is available?

Who can I talk to about student counselling?

Does college have a health centre?

Where is the students’ union located?

Is there a list of societies I can look at?

Are there job opportunities at the university for undergrads?