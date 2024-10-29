FET: a pathway to endless opportunities for students

It gets less fanfare than the CAO, but further education and training (FET) offers a range of career-focused options for school-leavers – and it would be a mistake not to explore them.

Over the past few years, I’ve spoken with countless students who thrived in apprenticeships, post-Leaving Cert (PLC) courses and traineeships.

Some were high achievers who fell short of the points needed for their degree programme, and did a year-long PLC in a local college of further education, which opened the door to their CAO course of choice. Others wanted a vocational, work-ready qualification and found it in an apprenticeship, allowing them to earn as they learned. One student got great results in his Leaving Cert, but decided that a year in a PLC would serve as a bridge between school and college.

“One in 10 adults in Ireland – around 423,000 people – were engaged in FET courses and apprenticeships last year,” says Maria Walshe, director of branding, communications and FET strategy implementation at Solas.

“Fast becoming a prime destination for school-leavers, increasing numbers of students are now choosing the FET route. Last year, for example, course enrolments were up 11 per cent year on year for QQI level five and six courses, also known as PLCs.”

Walshe says that not only is FET a smart choice for school-leavers in its own right, but also a pathway that provides opportunities that can take learners directly into careers, as well as offering progression routes to higher education.

“For those unsure of their next step after school, FET can provide students with the option to set their own pace and to explore a subject or interest before applying to a four-year degree.”

Paige Tomlin, a 19-year-old school-leaver, is doing a PLC course in computer science at Blackrock College of Further Education.

“I was one of the fortunate students to be offered computer science as a Leaving Cert subject, and I really enjoyed it,” she says.

“I loved the coding aspect and knew that this was an area I would like to work in. But I didn’t do well enough in my Leaving Cert to get the points. In my research, I learned that the PLC could be a gateway for computer science in TU Dublin or DCU, so I went for it.

“The course involves five days a week of classes, but it’s not too intense as there are gaps between some of the lectures. It also includes work experience hours, and there’s even an opportunity to go on an eight-day course in Portugal.

“There’s coding, maths, web development, databases, spreadsheets and communications – where we have had a chance to work on our CVs – on the course so, although I do want to go to college, there are also opportunities for us to go straight into the workforce.”

Unlike third level, the fees are minimal, and this year Tomlin only had to pay a €50 registration fee. (It should be noted that some PLCs, particularly in art and design, may require students to buy equipment or supplies, and so can end up costing more).

Tomlin says that she has really enjoyed the course.

“We’ve done collaborative work in group projects, and we’ve worked solo. I’ve made friends on the course and am really glad I took it on.”

The possibilities are endless with FET, says Walshe.

“They take students into a diverse range of exciting careers, through courses in areas as diverse as commis chef, animal care, games production, cyber security, personal training and applied science.

“The beauty of FET is that it is for everyone. Available in every county and delivered by the FET colleges under the provision of the 16 Education and Training Boards (ETBs) across the country, FET can take students into a world of careers, all without the need to travel far from home.

“There are many opportunities for students to discover FET courses on offer in their local community, as well as pathways from FET to university. Open days are run by FET colleges on an ongoing basis and are definitely worth checking out.”