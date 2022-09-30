Largest teachers’ union votes overwhelmingly to accept public sector pay deal

The country’s biggest teachers’ union has voted by a large majority in favour of the new public sector pay deal. Photograph: iStock

The country’s biggest teachers’ union has voted by a large majority in favour of the new public sector pay deal.

A total of 80 per cent of primary teachers in the Irish National Teachers’ Organisation (INTO) voted to accept the new pay deal, while 20 per cent rejected it. There was a turnout of 57 per cent, or just over 23,000.

The union’s executive had urged members to accept the pay deal which was negotiated by the Irish Congress of Trade Union’s (Ictu) public services committee.

The pay deal provides for a 6.5 per cent pay offer between now and October next year.

Other unions across the pubic sector are currently balloting members.

The result of ballots by all unions across the public service will be aggregated at a meeting of Ictu’s public services committee on Friday next, October 7th.

Responding to the result, INTO general secretary John Boyle said union leaders secured an agreement which members have welcomed as it will provide “significant salary increases and pay certainty”.

“Additionally, the non-pay measures announced on budget day will assist in alleviating some of the financial pressures being experienced by members and their families,” he said.

“We will continue to carefully monitor the cost of living in the next six months. We will be determined to ensure that any successor agreement negotiated after Easter addresses outstanding union claims and further improves the pay and conditions of our members, who always give their utmost to provide the highest quality learning experiences in our primary and special schools.”

The 6.5 per cent increases includes three phases of pay increases. The first is a 3 per cent increase this year, backdated to February 2nd this year. The second is a 2 per cent increase from March 1st, 2023, while the third is another 1.5 per cent increase — or a minimum of €750 — from October 1st next year.

The 6.5 per cent is in addition to the 2 per cent increases for most public sector workers under the existing Building Momentum deal, with half of this already in place and the second 1 per cent — or €500 which ever is greater — to kick in on October 1st.