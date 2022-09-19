Harnessing the soft skills that employers want

Employers increasingly look to 'soft skills' such as a candidate’s ability to lead, to problem-solve, to adapt rapidly and communicate effectively. Photograph: Fizkes

You will almost certainly never have taken an exam to prove or hone your soft skills, but in many ways they are just as important to any prospective employer as any degree or educational qualification you may have stuffed in your back pocket.

Most of the experts agree the key ones are: communication skills, teamwork, problem-solving, creativity, adaptability, critical thinking, leadership and innovation. Here we talk to some experts about them, why they’re important and how best to acquire them.

Daniel Corcoran, a vice president at jobs website Indeed, says “nearly all jobs” require individuals to possess soft skills.

“As a graduate, you might not have a lot of experience but don’t forget that throughout your time in secondary and third-level education, you will have been developing soft skills,” he says.

“When starting a new job in an entry-level, graduate or internship role, focus on developing these soft skills as they will become habitual and embedded in your approach to work as you progress.

“Take time to consider which soft skills you lack or need improvement and consciously set aside time to grow these skills. Skills are only developed when they are put into practice regularly.”

Sharon McCooey, head of LinkedIn Ireland, says the Covid-19 pandemic and the migration away from offices over that period have made soft skills more important than ever.

“The past two years have revolutionised how most companies in Ireland work,” she says. “While many professionals are thriving, it has thrown up challenges for some people at the start of their careers.

“There were young people who had never stepped in their office or physically met their colleagues, and in some cases that may have stunted their development if their employer was not able to cater to their needs.

“Soft skills are more important than ever in a hybrid environment, with our research showing that Irish business leaders value collaboration (34 per cent) and communication (30 per cent) as the two most important skills employees need to succeed in the future.

“Whether it’s being able to pick up on cues or present with confidence, communication is an essential skill in the workplace.”

LinkedIn’s research has also shown the impact of the pandemic on young Irish professionals’ ability to connect with colleagues.

Three-quarters feel “out of practice” when it comes to office life, particularly with delivering presentations (31 per cent) and speaking to customers or clients (20 per cent).

“Before you start applying for any role, take the time to see which skills are necessary to land the job you’re going for so you can brush up your CV and identify any transferable skills that’ll help you land the role,” says McCooey.

“Even if you have just left school, you will have lots of transferable skills that are relevant for the workplace so think about your strengths which could be transferable for your first job.

“Once you’ve identified the type of job that’s right for you, consider taking an online learning course to strengthen your existing skills or prepare for an interview. This can help boost your confidence before you apply, particularly for roles in an unfamiliar industry.”

PwC people partner Emma Scott says soft skills are “extremely important” to employers and are usually acquired at university and through hobbies and interests as students progress through different group projects, social situations, exams, assignments, deadlines and teams.

“Communication skills include both written and verbal communication,” she says. “These can be developed through any written academic work in terms of using the correct tone and style for each paper, report or presentation.

“Think about how you would speak to a customer in your part-time job or how you would speak during a presentation for one of your modules.

“Your messaging needs to be clear, concise and easily understood. Another important element of communication is active listening, as it is vital to hear people when they speak and understand the message.”

Another useful soft skill is leadership, which Scott says “comes in many forms” and is not about pushing your opinions on those around you.

“Think about when you were the captain of your local team or when you led a group project in university,” she says. “How did you organise the team or group to have the best output.

“Leading by example is key. Listening to issues is also important as well as dealing with any roadblocks as they arise. Teamwork is the one of the most important skills you should have. Graduates need to be able to work in teams and with other people.

“Think about any hobbies that you have that are team based, your part-time job or group-based projects at university. The only way these work is if everyone is a team player, are willing to help each other, and get stuck in when required.”

Scott also points to things like work ethic and critical thinking as key to how potential employees will fit into the work environment.

“Work ethic can be developed through all your assignments, projects and deadlines,” she says. “How do you keep your work level consistent and make sure that everything you do is at the highest standard?

“Critical thinking is another important skill to have as nowadays we are all looking for new and innovative ways of doing things.

“Think about when you were faced with a challenge and how you overcame it. Did you look at the bigger picture and find a new way to overcome the obstacle or did you save time by doing a process differently and making it more effective?”

Ferdia White, business director at recruitment specialist Hays Ireland, says part of being a team player is the ability to problem-solve.

“The more adept you are at solving problems in your workplace environment, the more positive an impact you can have in your team,” he says.

“Admittedly, you won’t always be able to achieve consensus on an issue, but the best solutions are often those that have majority support across the team. This means being able to build trust in the eyes of others, and navigate any potential division or misunderstanding.

“Building on this, in the workplace, there are few aspects of a job that don’t require some form of communication.

“Whether you work onsite, remotely or in a hybrid arrangement, being able to understand others and communicate effectively yourself allows you to build credibility, improve your interpersonal relationships and leads to better outcomes for everyone.”

Eleanor Donoghue, head of career services at University College Cork, says skills like communication, organisation skills and teamwork are “always in demand”.

“There are so many opportunities you have probably encountered that develop these skills already such as presenting your project to an audience,” she says.

“You may have used persuasion skills to negotiate with an organisation to sponsor an activity or a sporting event, or you may even have been a class representative communicating your classmates’ ideas, suggestions for improvement or general questions to lecturers and university staff.

“Being a team player and developing that skill of teamwork is another crucial skill. The more you practise being a team player the better and more successful you will become.

“Have you ever worked on a team project as part of your academic studies, or had membership of a committee on a club or society? Maybe you developed teamwork as a peer support leader, or perhaps you have a part-time job or a work placement.

“All of these activities are developing your teamwork skills, your negotiation skills and your communication.

“It takes a little time to recognise and reflect on the soft skills you already have and how these can be used, now and in the future, so take that time to reflect on your experiences within and outside your academic studies.”

KPMG head of resourcing Paul Vance says another aspect of your life to consider in terms of your soft skills is previous work experience, which he says is “one of the best ways to develop them”.

“Things like your ability to work with other people, to listen and show an understanding of tasks or challenges and just to get on with others who may be different to you is really important,” he says.

“Work experience gives you an opportunity to give a prospective employer examples of these skills. Getting involved in sports, college clubs and societies is a great way to develop soft skills.

“For example, the role of treasurer in a club or society shows commitment and hopefully an ability to manage finances, to earn the trust of others and to be organised. Likewise involvement in sports can help build leadership, teamwork and communications skills.

“The key is to recognise the value of these activities and bring the experience to life at interview.”