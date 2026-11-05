Dublin road closures: What to expect during State’s biggest ever policing operation

Garda traffic cones and a member of the Defence Forces on Merrion Square, Dublin, on Thursday in advance of the European Political Community summit next week. Photograph: Brian Lawless/Press Association

There will be “significant” public transport and traffic disruption in Dublin next week as a result of two EU presidency meetings taking place in the city.

The policing and security operation for the meetings, which are taking place on Thursday and Friday, will be the largest undertaken by An Garda Síochána in the history of the State.

What are the EU presidency meetings?

The European Political Community meeting of heads of state and government from across Europe will take place on Thursday in the Convention Centre Dublin with a formal dinner in the National Gallery of Ireland that evening.

An informal meeting of heads of state or government of the EU will take place on Friday in the convention centre.

Where and when are disruptions in place?

A security zone will be in force around the convention centre from Tuesday morning with no cycling, walking or vehicular access permitted.

North Wall Quay will be closed to traffic and pedestrians from 7am on Tuesday until Friday evening, with east/west traffic being diverted from approach roads.

On Wednesday, a security cordon will be established around the National Gallery of Ireland from 7am, which will include barriers and parking restrictions.

A wider security cordon and extended traffic management cordon will be established around the convention centre from 8pm on Wednesday until Friday evening, with the Samuel Beckett Bridge closing to traffic.

Traffic movements will be restricted within an area bounded by Amiens Street, Seville Place/Sheriff Street Upper, East Wall Road and North Wall Quay. Residents and businesses will be permitted access, albeit with security checks.

From 7am until midnight on Thursday, a traffic management cordon will be established in the vicinity of the National Gallery of Ireland.

Traffic movements will be restricted within an area bounded by Baggot Street, Fitzwilliam Street, Merrion Square North, Clare Street and Kildare Street. There will be access for residents and businesses, with security checks taking place.

Additional traffic and parking restrictions will be implemented on roads within Dublin city centre in the vicinity of Merrion Square and the docklands from 7am until late on Thursday evening.

Significant road closures can also be expected from 3pm to 7pm on Thursday.

A map from An Garda Síochána showing the areas affected by next week's rolling closures. Graphic: An Garda Síochána

How will public transport be disrupted?

Many bus routes in central Dublin and some Luas Red Line services will be disrupted from Tuesday to Friday, the National Transport Authority (NTA) said.

The Mayor Square and Spencer Dock Luas stops will be closed during the events.

Bus services will be diverted from the quays east of the Custom House from November 10th-13th. Stops and termini for buses in the Connolly area, and southeast city centre will be affected.

Bus services will be diverted from Merrion Square on Thursday and Friday.

From 8pm on Wednesday, Luas Red line will continue to operate a normal service to The Point stop at 3Arena, but Mayor Square and Spencer Dock Stops will be closed.

Luas Red line will not operate east of Busáras/Connolly on Thursday and Friday.

The NTA has said those travelling in private cars, by bus, bicycle or on foot will all be impacted.

Dublin Bus has said it will operate more than 130 routes around Dublin, but that “a very large number” of those will be affected over the course of “a number of days”.

All Irish Rail services will continue to operate but there will be some diversions in place for customers travelling to and from Docklands Station.

How will I get to work?

Commuters will be glad to hear the M50 motorway and Dublin Tunnel are not expected to be directly affected by the disruptions.

However, Dublin City Council has advised those travelling to work to consider their choice of transport, and to use public transport, walk or cycle if possible, and to minimise their car use as much as possible during this time.

No Luas red line services will run to The Point on November 12th and 13th before Niall Horan's concerts. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

What if I’m going to the 3Arena?

Niall Horan is due to play four concerts at the 3Arena on November 9th, 10th, 12th and 13th. The concerts will go ahead as scheduled despite the disruptions.

There will be restrictions on approach routes to the 3Arena such as no east/west traffic on North Wall Quay from November 10th to 13th.

Vehicles can access the 3Arena along Seville Place/Sherriff Street Upper, East Wall Road and across Tom Clarke Toll Bridge at all times.

Luas operations will continue as normal on Tuesday, but there will be no Luas services to the 3Arena before Horan’s concerts on Thursday (12th) and Friday (13th). Following concerts on Thursday and Friday, a limited Luas service will operate west from The Point stop.

There will be no pedestrian access along North Wall Quay on Thursday and Friday.

Pedestrians accessing the 3Arena should use Amiens Street, Seville Place, Spencer Dock Bridge, Sherriff Street Upper and North Wall Avenue before and after the events.

What if I’m attending the National Maternity Hospital?

“We’re here, we’re open, we are prepared but yes, we are bang in the middle of the restriction zone, obviously given our location on Merrion Square,” master of the National Maternity Hospital on Holles Street Jennifer Walsh has said.

“Garda Síochána are very clear that in an emergency, vehicle access to the area will be facilitated for the whole duration of the security operation.

“For people coming for standard appointments, which will continue during the time, leave early, give lots of time.”

Isn’t a public sector strike planned for next Thursday?

Yes, this is correct. There could be further disruption across the city.

Will I be impacted if I’m going on holiday?

Your flight will not be disrupted, but your route to the airport may be. Arrivals and departures for these events will take place at Dublin Airport and Casement Aerodrome.

Operations will continue as normal at Dublin Airport, but members of the public should allow additional time to arrive at the airport.

Traffic restrictions will be in place at Dunbro between R108 and R122. Additional Garda patrols will be in place along the Naul Road, R108, R132 and Old Airport Road.

Perimeter roads to Casement Aerodrome will also be subject to additional Garda patrols and traffic restrictions.

The DAA, which operates the airport, has assured passengers flights will not be disrupted, but reminded passengers to check their bus routes.