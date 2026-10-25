Dublin marathon: Family rivalry, lengthy friendships and a group of lads ready to go ‘wild’

Dublin Marathon had 19,190 runners, the most ever in the marathon’s history. Photograph: Clodagh Kilcoyne/The Irish Times

On a cold and windy Sunday morning, thousands of people, many waving flags, holding posters and ringing bells, lined the streets to watch their loved ones take part in the Irish Life Dublin Marathon.

A record of 19,190 participants took part in this year’s event, with Ethiopia’s Abay Alemu Lesa winning the men’s race with a time of 2:10:28. Zenebu Fikdau Jebesa, also from Ethiopia, took the women’s title with a time of 2:24:26.

The trip around the 42.2km route took more than three hours for most, with many entrants hugging friends and family, posing for photographs and changing into warmer clothes after crossing the finish line at Mount Street Upper.

One of the participants was Chris Connolly, better known by his social media handle Get Better With Chris. He overcame addiction and started documenting his recovery and running journey online.

As he stood speaking to The Irish Times, passersby called out “well done Chris” and “well done, man” to him.

“For most of my life, people used to run away from me and to be here where I’m from, Dublin, run the Dublin marathon, hearing my name, other people’s names and hear people’s stories, it’s incredible,” he said.

Connolly said his goal was to encourage others “to get themselves out of the darkness”.

Only two weeks ago he ran the length of Spain, a distance of around 1,400km.

Competitors dealt with windy conditions. Photograph: Clodagh Kilcoyne/The Irish Times

“I was running double marathons a day so to only have to do one marathon, it’s a treat,” he said. “I’m so grateful for running, I’m so grateful for a second chance and I’m so grateful for each and every single person who supports me.”

Connolly said he could feel blisters forming but was “oozing gratitude” having finished his run in three hours and 10 minutes.

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“You get to hear people’s stories and you get to connect with people in the most vulnerable and the most amazing way.”

Jean Coleman, from Galway, completed her 20th marathon alongside her son, Seán Ryan.

She found it “really, really tough” this year but achieved a personal best time despite the elements.

The 61-year-old, who received a silver medal in her age category, said she loves the “freedom” running gives her and “knowing I’m living the best version of myself”.

“I’m better at everything else in my life because I get out to have a run and I feel great about it,” said Coleman, who said she felt “privileged” to get to the start line “injury free”.

It was a heroic effort by some competitors in the Dublin Marathon. Photograph: Clodagh Kilcoyne/The Irish Times

It was Coleman’s second year entering the race with her son and it was clear there was a competitive streak in the family. She noted that she had beaten him by seven minutes last year but this year he took bragging rights by nine minutes.

“It’s very, very special,” she said, adding that her husband and another son had turned out to support them at Ballsbridge.

To celebrate, she planned on warming up, eating pizza and enjoying a glass of wine.

Dubliners Jenny Keegan and Nicola Brennan, friends for more than 20 years, completed their second marathon together.

The pair are both in their early 40s and Brennan said it was “way tougher than I thought it was going to be”.

Dublin Marathon runners. Photograph: Clodagh Kilcoyne/The Irish Times

Keegan said Brennan was “dragging me through it” as “she was the one with the strength this year ... I couldn’t even talk”.

The friends said seeing their children at around the 27km mark provided “a big pick-me-up”. Brennan said they were “doing it for the mammies”.

[ Abay Alemu Lesa wins men’s Dublin MarathonOpens in new window ]

Friends Eamonn Yeates, Luke O’Halloran, James Kealy and Cillian Kelly were waiting on their friend Ben Cranley to complete the marathon, wearing white T-shirts featuring his face and holding signs.

The friends, aged 20 and 21, said Cranley was running the marathon for Breakthrough Cancer Research in memory of his father, JP, who died last year. He has raised €13,000 to date.

“JP was a great man and we’re all up here supporting him today,” Yeates said.

The friends from Co Meath said Cranley was “always a big runner” but said the death of his father “really drove him on to do something in his memory”.

They supported him at different points around the course, including at the 15km mark near Chapelizod, at which point Cranley was “absolutely flying it”.

They were planning to surprise him later, with an overnight hotel stay and dinner before going “wild” for the night to celebrate his achievement.