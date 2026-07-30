Inflation holds steady in July as energy prices fell

Inflation held steady in July, as relative calm in the Middle East saw energy prices dip compared to a month earlier.

Prices were unchanged between June and July, according to data from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) published on Thursday. They remain 3.1 per cent higher than a year ago.

“Looking at the components of the flash HICP (harmonised index of consumer prices) in Ireland for July 2026, energy prices are estimated to have decreased by 1.7 per cent in the month and gone up by 6.5 per cent since July 2025,” CSO statistician Anthony Dawson said. “The HICP excluding energy and unprocessed food prices, is estimated to have risen by 2.9 per cent since July 2025.”

Excluding energy prices and unprocessed food – traditionally among the most volatile of the consumer prices index components, inflation is 2.9 per cent higher than a year ago.