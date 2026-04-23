Dublin

Man (60s) dies after being hit by bus at Dublin Airport

Gardaí responded to the incident at Corballis Road shortly after midnight

A man has died after being hit by a bus at Dublin Airport. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill/The Irish Times
A man has died after being hit by a bus at Dublin Airport. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill/The Irish Times
Mary Carolan
Thu Apr 23 2026 - 08:561 MIN READ

A man has died after being hit by a bus at Dublin Airport early on Thursday morning.

Gardaí said they responded to a report of the incident at Corballis Road, Dublin Airport, shortly after midnight, at about 00:10am.

A pedestrian, aged in his 60s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body has been taken to the mortuary at Connolly Hospital Blanchardstown, and the coroner has been notified, gardaí said.

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The scene has been preserved for technical examination.

A partial road closure was in place on Thursday morning at the main access route into Dublin Airport, with diversions in place. Motorists travelling to the airport on Thursday morning may wish to consider allowing extra time for their journey, gardaí said.

Gardaí appealed for witnesses to the incident.

Any road users who may have camera footage, including dashcam footage and were travelling in the area between 11.45pm on Wednesday and shortly after midnight on Thursday, have been asked to make footage available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ballymun Garda station on (01) 666 4400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

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Mary Carolan

Mary Carolan

Mary Carolan is the Legal Affairs Correspondent of the Irish Times