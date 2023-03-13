Dublin shopfront scheme seeks to make city ‘look safe and not derelict’

A scheme to improve shopfronts and add greenery to Dublin city seeks to make the area “look safe and not derelict”, the Lord Mayor of Dublin has said.

On Monday, Dublin City Council launched its shopfront improvement scheme on Capel Street, which provides support funding for projects to refurbish or renew shopfronts. “Greening” is also encouraged, as are measures to improve access for all to shops and premises.

Under the scheme, the local authority will support 50 per cent of the cost of a ground-floor shopfront refurbishment up to a maximum allowable contribution of €3,000 per applicant.

Speaking at the opening of a new green area at Ryder’s Row, Lord Mayor Caroline Conroy welcomed the initiative.

“The more areas that we can green, the better for biodiversity, and the better for people as well because it looks fantastic, it invites you to the area and makes the area look safe and not derelict,” she said.

“It’s only right that we bring greening into our area. We’re in a biodiversity crisis, in the middle of a climate crisis.”

The Green Party councillor said the enhanced shopfronts will improve the look of areas, which “gives an overall sense that there is activity on the street and that people care about the street on which they live or work”.

Cllr Ray McAdam, chairman of Dublin City Council’s central area committee, said the purpose of the scheme is to “enhance the appearance of Capel Street”.

“It’s my favourite street in the city and I think it can be so much more. It’s not just a street you cross over or cross through, it’s a street you want to come to, to go for a night out or grab a bite to eat,” the Fine Gael councillor said.

“We’ve moved forward with the traffic-free Capel Street, so it’s all about the little things we can do to make the street even better than it is today.”