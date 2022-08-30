Liffey Descent cancelled due to ‘extremely low’ water levels

Organisers of the Liffey Descent race say water levels have become more problematic in recent years. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

The Liffey Descent canoe marathon race, due to take place next month, has been cancelled because of “extremely low levels” of water in the reservoir that supplies the river.

Organisers said they are considering moving the race, which was scheduled for September 10th, to April to alleviate “the annual issue with water levels, which have become more problematic in recent years”.

“Unfortunately, we find ourselves in a difficult position regarding Liffey Descent 2022,” a statement from Canoeing Ireland said.

“The warm summer has resulted in extremely low levels in the reservoir that supplies the river Liffey with no hope of any relieving rainfall, according to the long-range forecast.

“With the best interests of the health, safety and enjoyment of participants we have made the difficult decision to cancel this year’s event.”

If the race is rescheduled to April, the organisation will offer participants the option to move their entry to the new date.

“At this point we wanted to give you as much notice as possible of the cancellation so please bear with us while we work through our options,” the statement said.

“We understand that Liffey Descent has a special place on your calendar and we share your disappointment that it will not go ahead this year.

“We will be in touch with updates when we have a firm decision in relation to dates.”