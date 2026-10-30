Ryder Cup prices reach new highs with helicopter provider quoting €27,000 for return journey

Demand for helicopter transportation during the Ryder Cup is on the rise. Photograph: Seb Daly/Sportsfile via Getty Images

Golf fans travelling by helicopter from Dublin to the Ryder Cup in Adare, Limerick next September could pay more than €80,000 if they plan to be there on all three days.

Many of the helicopter companies in Ireland have said their Ryder Cup pricing is not finalised, however UK-based operator Fresh Air is quoting €27,055 for a return helicopter journey from Dublin on the final day of the tournament on September 19th.

The company said the price would cover six people departing from Weston Airport at 8am on the Sunday and landing at a helipad close to the golf course 45 minutes later.

The return journey will leave the Limerick golf course at 6pm.

Despite the high price, demand for helicopter transportation is said to be soaring with several Irish-based operators saying they have received many enquiries.

Niall Rochford, the general manager of Ashford Castle in Cong, said a “big issue and big concern at the moment is trying to secure helicopters or general transport because I think if you don’t have that booked now, you are not going to get it”.

Helicopter pricing is based on the type of craft flown and how long it is in the air. “If it wasn’t the Ryder Cup, then six people could handily fly to and from Adare from Dublin for around six grand each way,” one industry source said.

Another operator said the lowest fans could expect to pay would be more than €1,000 per person each way, with course landing fees adding substantially to the cost.

Travelling by helicopter might be the fastest and flashiest way to go but there are cheaper alternatives.

A train from Heuston Station to Limerick Junction takes 90 minutes with a new spur to Adare taking 45 minutes, the official Ryder Cup site says.

The cost of a return train ticket is €46.98 or €27,008 cheaper than a helicopter and will take just 70 minutes longer when the journey time from the city centre to Weston is added to the mix.

Some high-end rental options in the towns near Adare are quoting up to €99,000 as part of the tournament’s official property rental programme.