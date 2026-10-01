Gardaí seize 3D-printed gun and suspected cannabis in Mayo search

The 3D-printed gun seized by gardaí in Ballinrobe, Co Mayo, on Wednesday

Gardaí have seized a 3D-printed gun and suspected cannabis during a search operation in Ballinrobe, Mayo.

The search on Wednesday was part of operations targeting the sale and supply of drugs in the area, gardaí said in a statement.

Prescription tablets were seized along with the suspected cannabis and will be forwarded to Forensic Science Ireland for examination. The firearm will be subject to further ballistic testing and forensic analysis.

The operation was carried out by the Mayo Drugs Unit, assisted by the Armed Support Unit and the Garda Dog Unit.

No arrests have been made and investigations are continuing.