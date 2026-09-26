‘I found the focus to rebuild my life here’: Irish libraries offer much more than books

Semir Saleh arrived in Ireland two years ago as an asylum seeker from Eritrea, one of Africa’s poorest countries.

The 44-year-old left his country when he was in his late 20s. Since declaring independence from Ethiopia in 1993, Eritrea has been ruled by a dictator, and the country has a long history of repression and mandatory military service.

Shortly after arriving in Ireland, Saleh joined Gorey Library in Co Wexford. He credits the library services with giving him a sense of purpose.

“Physically, I was in Ireland but psychologically, I was trying to bring myself to Ireland,” he said. “I met one of the librarians and she gave me a card and told me how to use the library and its services.

“I have experienced much displacement and trauma but Gorey Library has been the one constant place of peace and stability where I can process my thoughts and work towards my future.

“It’s here that I have found the focus and resources to rebuild my life.”

Saleh shared his story ahead of Saturday’s National Public Libraries Open Day.

Libraries across Ireland are using the occasion to remind people that their services extend beyond book borrowing and include access to computers, online learning resources, information services, opportunities to develop new skills and support in planning for future education and employment.

Saleh has been updating his CV and hopes that in time, he will be able to find a job in Ireland once his asylum application has been processed.

He also completed a course which would allow him to summarise his work experience for prospective Irish employers and became an Engineers Ireland member. “For the past 17 years, I’ve been moving from place to place. When I came to Gorey and through the library doors, everyone was saying, ‘hello, how’s your day?’. I felt like I had come home,” he said.

More recently, Saleh undertook his driver theory exam, which he prepared for on computers in the library.

He’s also writing his own story, putting a shape on the narrative around the events in his life that brought him to Ireland and the people he’s met along the way.

In 2024 Freedom House ranked Eritrea alongside North Korea for repression of civil liberties.

Saleh moved to Turkey and then on to Ireland in June 2024. He moved into an IPAS centre in Co Wexford in September of that year.

“The library has helped me meet new friends in a new environment. It’s helped me to understand the Irish culture and how things work,” he said.

“Writing my story has been its own therapy. At first the stories were for myself but people asked me ‘why don’t you write them down?’. Maybe some day I will write it as a book.”

There are 330 public libraries across the country. While many people believe the internet, and smartphones in particular, have led to a decline in reading, statistics suggest otherwise.

Almost 16 million visits were made to Ireland’s public libraries last year, according to the Local Government Management Agency.

The surge in footfall to 15.9 million represents a rise of two million on the 2023 figure of 13.9 million. And it has fuelled a major spike in borrowing, with more than 22.8 million items issued in 2025. This is a significant rise on 2024, when 17.5 million items were borrowed.

The data also shows that more than three-quarters of a million people (792,981) now hold a library card, giving them access to more than 11 million books and e-publications across all public libraries. Members are allowed to borrow nine books at a time, pick up or return borrowed books at any public library in the country, and order books or e-publications.