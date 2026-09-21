Man dies and number of passengers injured in collision between car and bus in Co Waterford

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien/The Irish Times

A man (60s) has died after the car he was driving collided with a bus in Co Waterford.

The collision occurred on the N25 between Youghal and Dungarvan at Kinsalebeg shortly before 8pm on Sunday.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, gardaí said on Monday.

All occupants of the bus were medically assessed at the scene and no serious injuries were reported.

The road was closed to allow for a Garda technical examination but has since fully reopened.

The coroner has been notified and a postmortem will be arranged.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward.

Road users who may have camera footage including dashcam and were travelling on the N25 between Grange and Pilltown Cross between 7.30pm and 8pm are asked to make it available to gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dungarvan Garda station on 058 48600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Three other people died in crashes on Sunday around the country.

A motorcyclist (50s) died after a collision with a van on the R736 near Wellington Bridge, Co Wexford, at about 3.15pm.

Earlier, a man in his 20s was fatally injured when the car he was driving struck a tree on the N21 at Cummeen, Adare, Co Limerick, at about 2.40am.

Also on Sunday, a man in his 50s died after his car crashed into a premises in Athboy, Co Meath. The incident took place at about 2am on Connaught Street.