Hosepipe ban lifted with ‘immediate effect’

The hosepipe ban has been lifted with “immediate effect”, two weeks earlier than planned.

Uisce Éireann, the national water utility, said the decision to lift the ban early reflects an increase in rainfall and water availability alongside the “extraordinary efforts” made by households, businesses, farms and communities across Ireland to reduce water use.

A nationwide hosepipe ban came into effect on July 16th. It remained in place for 13 counties: Carlow, Cork, Dublin, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Limerick, Meath, Offaly, Tipperary, Waterford, Wexford and Wicklow.

It was due to be lifted at the end of September, but instead it was lifted early on Wednesday.

“These efforts helped to protect local water supplies during one of the hottest summers and driest July on record,” said Uisce Éireann in a statement.

Uisce Éireann asset strategy senior manager, Mairead Conlon said that households and communitiescut back on non-essential water use and helped protect local supplies and “maintain drinking water for the homes, farms, hospitals, vulnerable customers, and essential services”.

She said rainfall in recent weeks has “improved the overall picture” but “recovery has not been the same everywhere across the country.”

Some areas, including parts of the Greater Dublin Area, Wexford and south Tipperary, require more time to return to levels usually seen at this time of year.

“Continued careful use of water will help protect these local sources and support their recovery in the weeks ahead,” said Conlon.

Though the hosepipe ban has lifted, Conlon is encouraging everyone “to continue using water wisely”.

“The past few months have shown the value of being mindful about how we use water and the positive impact small actions can have when taken together.”

She added that continued water conservation will help support the recovery of local water sources, ensuring water remains available when communities need it most.