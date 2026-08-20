Ireland

Two men injured in Co Kilkenny motorcycle crash

Collision happened on Wednesday night outside Ballyragget

A Garda road closure close to the scene near Aclint Bridge in Ardee, Co Louth, after three women were killed and two men seriously injured in a road accident involving three cars. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Friday July 21, 2017. Gardai said one woman, aged 39, was driving one of the cars, and the two other women, aged 69 and 37, were passengers. See PA story ACCIDENT Deaths Ireland. Photo credit should read: Brian Lawless/PA Wire
The road near Coole, Ballyragget, Co Kilkenny, was closed for a technical examination by Garda specialists. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire
Ronan McGreevy
Thu Aug 20 2026 - 08:321 MIN READ

Two men are in hospital with serious injuries after a motorcycle crash in Co Kilkenny.

The single-vehicle collision happened on the R432 near Coole, Ballyragget, Co Kilkenny at 9.15pm on Wednesday.

The driver and passenger on the motorcycle, both in their 30s, were brought to St Luke’s General Hospital in Kilkenny with serious injuries.

The road was closed for a technical examination by Garda specialists. Local diversions were put in place.

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Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision to come forward.

Road users who were travelling on the R432 Ballyragget to Ballyouskill Road on Wednesday between 8.30pm and 9:.30pm and who may have camera footage are asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kilkenny Garda station on 056 777 5000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

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Ronan McGreevy

Ronan McGreevy

Ronan McGreevy is a news reporter with The Irish Times