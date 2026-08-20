Two men injured in Co Kilkenny motorcycle crash

The road near Coole, Ballyragget, Co Kilkenny, was closed for a technical examination by Garda specialists. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Two men are in hospital with serious injuries after a motorcycle crash in Co Kilkenny.

The single-vehicle collision happened on the R432 near Coole, Ballyragget, Co Kilkenny at 9.15pm on Wednesday.

The driver and passenger on the motorcycle, both in their 30s, were brought to St Luke’s General Hospital in Kilkenny with serious injuries.

The road was closed for a technical examination by Garda specialists. Local diversions were put in place.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision to come forward.

Road users who were travelling on the R432 Ballyragget to Ballyouskill Road on Wednesday between 8.30pm and 9:.30pm and who may have camera footage are asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kilkenny Garda station on 056 777 5000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.